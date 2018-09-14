Watch Superstore Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Working retail is a tough gig, especially for the employees of supersized megastore Cloud 9 as they deal with the rise-and-grind of frenzied bargain hounds, boring training sessions and riot-inducing sales. Welcome to Superstore, a workplace comedy starring America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. The show follows a motley crew of employees in a fictional St. Louis, Miss. big-box store. Created by former Office writer Justin Spitzer, Superstore shares the rhythms and quirks of Dunder Mifflin, including a by-the-books second-in-command who takes her job way too seriously.

The always dependable Amy (Ferrera, who is also a producer) tries to hold it all together despite her space-cadet manager Glenn and his unrelenting assistant Dina. There’s also new hire Jonah, an optimistic newer employee who tries to find “the moments of beauty” in every shift; the sarcastic, but likable Garrett; the ambitiously competitive Mateo; and the young mother-to-be Cheyenne who can often be found behind the makeup counter. At Cloud 9 Store 1217, anything can and does happen in a show that has familiar DNA and wildly inventive characters who never fail to bring on the hilarity.

The show was renewed for a fourth season, but you can start watching its first three now by streaming Superstore online.

How Many Superstore Seasons Are There?

Superstore has three completed seasons, with a 22-episode fourth season on the way.

Superstore Season 1

11 Episodes | November 2015 – February 2016

Season 1 introduces viewers to the quirky oddballs that make up the Cloud 9 employees. New employee Jonah makes a bad impression to the 10-year veteran Amy when he mislabels expensive electronics, knocks over display cases and rides shopping carts throughout the parking lot like a pre-teen punk. Assistant store manager Dina takes a shine to Jonah, while the very pregnant Cheyenne is proposed to by her boyfriend in front of the whole store. A reporter named Cynthia comes into the store to do an article for the the company’s internal magazine and she’s also interested in the new guy. When Cloud 9 holds their annual Wedding Day sale, Cheyenne and Bo shop for their upcoming wedding, but Amy freaks out Bo when she reminds them how hard raising a child will be. A night of working late ends with Dina putting the moves on Jonah, and later asking Glenn for a demotion. When Glenn gets fired trying to help Cheyenne score an “unofficial” maternity leave, the rest of the employees stage a walkout leaving their jobs in the balance.

Superstore Season 2

21 Episodes | September 2016 – May 2017

District Manager Jeff Sutin visits the store to deal with the walkout from the Season 1 finale. He offers to give everyone’s jobs back if they sign a written apology, but Amy and Jonah decide to start a full-out strike only to later renege and fix Cloud 9 from within. When Cloud 9’s advertising spokesman Kyle is accused of murdering people and eating their flesh, Glenn learns that marijuana was found in Kyle’s possession and orders drug tests for all his employees. An annual wager on which seasonal employees will quit or be fired first sparks up Jonah’s old gambling addiction. Glenn accidentally tells the entire staff that Amy is in marriage counseling. Cheyenne’s fiancé Bo starts working at the store, just as Jeff announces that there are upcoming layoffs happening for each store in the district. In the season finale, Glenn is faced with having to lay off 10 percent of his people, while Jonah and Amy’s will-they-won’t-they storyline comes to a head during a devastating tornado.

Superstore Season 3

22 Episodes | September 2017 – May 2018

The season opens with Cloud 9 completely destroyed by the tornado. Amy tells Jonah that she’s getting a divorce. The gang thinks that Brett died during the tornado’s rampage, but he later shows up to ruin Mateo and Cheyenne’s plans to “mourn” and slack off. Amy’s daughter Emma starts working at the store part-time, causing Amy to question her parenting methods. Dina teases Jonah after he acts timid while confronting a robber. The employees find a dead body in the walls and pass it off as a Halloween decoration until the coroner can arrive. Glenn reveals that his wife can’t get pregnant due to a misshapen uterus. Cheyenne accidentally volunteers to be a surrogate only to panic and try to back; Dina ends up agreeing to be the couple’s surrogate. Amy later reveals that she slept with her ex one last time and got pregnant from the one night stand. Jonah and Amy finally have sex, but a secret camera Glenn set up accidentally streams it all of the Cloud 9 stores across the globe.

What Are the Best Superstore Episodes?

Here’s a list of the best Superstore episodes.

Season 1, Episode 5: “Shoplifter”

Dina makes it her goal to track down a shoplifter (played by comedian Natasha Leggero). When a security video actually proves the shoplifter’s innocence, Glenn pulls a shady move and plants a DVD into her purse to set off the exit alarm. Cheyenne and Mateo argue over a reduced-price couch that an old customer died on.

Season 1, Episode 6: “Secret Shopper”

The Cloud 9 gang gets chaotic when it’s announced that the corporate office is sending a secret shopper into the store. Mateo and Glenn cause paranoia when they decide that the secret shopper is probably a plant posing as an employee, and they point the finger at Jonah. When Jonah scores a perfect score on a company policies test, Amy gets insecure.

Season 2, Episode 15: “Guns, Pills and Birds”

Despite his moral opposition, Jonah is tasked with working the gun counter. Once he finds out that he can refuse sale to anyone he’s suspicious of, he refuses to sell to anyone causing a gun rights activist group to protest in the store. A crow flies into the store and causes some sweet sitcom-y havoc.

Season 2, Episode 21: “Cheyenne’s Wedding”

Dina forces herself into Cheyenne’s wedding causing lots of discomfort in Cheyenne’s special day. Glenn invites Jeff to the wedding to try to change his mind about impending layoffs. Amy and Jonah dodge relationship rumors after they are deemed “work wife” and “work husband.” Amy gets into hot water with her husband Adam after her toast to Cheyenne and Bo. Glenn accidentally spills the beans about the layoffs at the wedding.

Season 3, Episode 7: “Christmas Eve”

Amy’s out to prove that she’s fun so she gets the staff drunk on Christmas Eve. When she calls Adam to back her up on a story she’s telling, she hears the voice of one of her daughter’s classmates’ mothers, causing her to spiral out. Amy, Dina and Cheyenne take scooter carts to confront them (because they’re drunk, obviously) and the cringe-worthy encounter ensues. Jonah and Garrett’s roommate beef causes them to fight it out while dressed in Santa and elf costumes.

Who Are the Actors in the Superstore Cast?

Like the many great workplace comedies before it, Superstore has quite a powerhouse ensemble.

America Ferrera as Amy Sosa Dubanowski

Amy is the Floor Supervisor of Cloud 9 and has worked in the store for 15 years. She tries to take care of everyone around her but oftentimes at her own expense. Ferrera made waves in 2006 as Betty Suarez in ABC’s Ugly Betty.

Ben Feldman as Jonah Simms

While Jonah can be preachy and entitled, he’s equally as optimistic and helpful to those around him. Feldman has also starred in Mad Men and Silicon Valley.

Lauren Ash as Dina Fox

Dina is Cloud 9’s very own Dwight Schrute. She’s aggressive and often rude to her employees and customers, including Glenn, the store manager. Ash can also be seen in Lars and the Real Girl, The Disaster Artist, and other TV shows like Another Period and Super Fun Night.

Colton Dunn as Garrett McNeill

Garrett is the store’s announcer. He’s pretty lazy and one time admitted to doing just the bare minimum to not get fired. Dunn spent time doing various characters for Key and Peele and can also be seen in Blockers and Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special.

Nico Santos as Mateo Liwanag

While he’s an undocumented citizen, Mateo is gung-ho on doing anything he can to get ahead. Santos has had parts in 2 Broke Girls, Mulaney and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

Mark McKinney as Glenn Sturgis

Glenn is the store manager, devout Christian and foster-father to many kids. While he’s very kind, he often tries to proclaim his beliefs in the store, much to the detriment of everyone around him. McKinney is known for being a part of The Kids in the Hall, and more recently, he was seen playing Tom in Man Seeking Woman.

Nichole Bloom as Cheyenne Lee

Cheyenne is a typical millennial who looks up to Amy while simultaneously calling her “old and wise.” She’s a mother-to-be who’s bubbly and outgoing, and laughs hysterically when she’s uncomforable. Bloom is also well-known for playing Amanda on Showtime’s Shameless.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Superstore?

Over the course of three seasons, the show had a few special guests walk through the doors of its store. Here’s a list of the most important Superstore guest stars.

Eliza Coupe as Cynthia

Cynthia is a reporter for the Cloud 9 magazine called “Stratus.” She’s attractive and outgoing, ultimately putting the moves on Jonah in the stock room. Coupe has appeared in many various comedies including Happy Endings, House of Lies and more recently, Hulu’s Future Man.

Dan Bucatinsky as Steve

Steve is a labor relations consultant for Cloud 9. He is often labeled as insincere, deflecting all questions with meaningless banter and sidestepping. In 2013, Bucatinsky won an Emmy for his guest role on Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal.

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Jerusha Sturgis

Jerusha is Glenn’s wife. The two started dating when she worked for his family’s hardware store (Glenn’s father threatened to fire her if she didn’t date his son). Kenney-Silver is best known for playing Trudy Weigel on Comedy Central’s Reno 911.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Superstore?

If you watch Superstore and get some serious Office vibes, there’s a very good reason.

Justin Spitzer: Superstore Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer

Spitzer wrote for The Office for seven years before creating Superstore. His credits also include Scrubs and Courting Alex.

Ruben Fleischer: Superstore Executive Producer and Director

Fleischer is a film director, film producer, television producer, music video director and commercial director. He’s best known for directing Zombieland, but his other credits include 30 Minutes or Less, Gangster Squad and the upcoming Venom.

Where Superstore Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Superstore debuted with seven million viewers (thanks to a timeslot following The Voice) making it the second highest rated new comedy that year. The Los Angeles Times called it one of TV’s best new comedies writing, “There just aren’t enough people talking about NBC freshman comedy Superstore.” The AV Club agreed stating that the Season 1 finale episode “…is a nice little cap to a nice little sitcom that could’ve used a little more attention.”

Despite its slow start, Superstore got better and better as it ramped up thanks to its stellar ensemble and strong writing. “There might be no better show that captures living in America today,” wrote Vox, while Variety called Superstore “a funny, pointed and essential workplace comedy…there are no weak links in [the] ensemble.” Fans of workplace comedies like The Office or Parks and Recreation will want to see what’s for sale on Superstore.