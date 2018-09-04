How to Watch ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ Online

The Bobby Brown Story is a two-night event, airing on the BET network, on September 4, 2018 and September 5th. The special airs on both nights, from 9 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10:30 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch BET live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: BET is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: BET is included in either the “Sling Blue” package or the “Sling Orange” Plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The Bobby Brown Story

Previously, BET came out with The New Edition Story, which followed Bobby Brown and the rest of his music group on their journey in the industry. With it being such a huge success, it’s no wonder that another Bobby Brown inspired piece would come about. And now, BET premieres The Bobby Brown Story, with Woody McClain, who played Brown in The New Edition Story, reprising his role. In fact, The Bobby Brown Story starts off with Brown’s exit from New Edition, as reported by the LA Times.

The two-part event follows the life of Bobby Brown, through the drugs and the jail time, as well as the music, his family, and love. There is also a focus on his marriage to the late legend, Whitney Houston, as well as the tragic losses Brown has suffered in his life.

According to the LA Times, Brown himself has a producer credit on the two-part movie, so it definitely has his stamp of approval. And, when it comes to what McClain hopes to bring to his role as Brown again, he told the LA Times that he wants to show people that Brown has real feelings. He explained, “This is a real human being right there. When you see people on TV for some reason, people don’t think they’re real people.”