How to Watch HBO’s ‘The Deuce’ Season 2 Online

HBO’s hit series The Deuce returns for season 2, and, according to Vulture, the show takes a big jump forward. The show picks up four years ahead, in 1977, when it premieres. Get to know more about season 2, how to watch the new episodes online, cast details and more below.

“THE DEUCE” SEASON 2 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: Season 2 of The Deuce premieres on September 9, 2018, on the HBO network. It airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, taking on the Sunday time slot for the season.

HOW TO WATCH “THE DEUCE” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch HBO on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand content through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch HBO live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app. You can also head right to the Ballers season 4 episodes here and get started.

Hulu: Hulu has been offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to an existing or new account for just $4.99 per month. Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch both live HBO and HBO on-demand content on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

“THE DEUCE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere episode is “Our Raison d’Etre” and the plot synopsis for the episode reads, “Vincent becomes the proprietor of a new mob-backed disco, Club 366; Frankie “borrows” money from Show Land to pay off his debts; Candy plans to make more artful, ambitious adult films; Paul looks to sever mob ties from his current bar.”

“THE DEUCE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: “There’s an Art to This” is the name of episode 2. The plot description of the episode states, “Confronted with the changing realities of prostitution and porn, C.C. doubles down on his assets, while fellow pimp Larry Brown eyes a new opportunity; Candy grows creatively frustrated; Abby attends a meeting of activists.”

“THE DEUCE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: “Seven-Fifty” is the title of the third episode and the description of it reads, “Lori envisions a sunny future in Los Angeles after attending an awards ceremony with Harvey; Goldman visits Alston’s precinct to share the mayor’s vision for cleaning up the Deuce; Rudy sends a message to his rivals, but invites retaliation.”

“THE DEUCE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 4: Episode 4 is “What Big Ideas”. The synopsis for this episode reads, “Ashley and Abby resolve to track down the identity of a 16-year-old sex worker killed in a recent fire; Vincent is shaken after witnessing the brutal side of Rudy’s operation; Frankie finds his dry-cleaning business a less-than-perfect fit.”

“THE DEUCE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 5: “All You’ll Be Eating Is Cannibals” is the name of episode 5. A plot synopsis for the episode has not yet been released.

“THE DEUCE” SEASON 2 EPISODE 6: Episode 6 is titled “We’re All Beasts”, but a plot description of the episode has not been revealed yet.

James Franco stars as twin characters Vincent Martino and Frankie Martino on the show and the actor is also an executive producer on the series. According to Deadline, after five women came forward with allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior against Franco, fans of the show speculated about his future on the series. Franco denied the claims and HBO came to his defense, saying his behavior on the show was “entirely professional”.

Collider has reported that other cast members in the series include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Carr, Dominique Fishback, Emily Meade, Lawrence Gillard, Jr., Gbenga Akinnagbe, Margarita Levieva, Chris Bauer, Michael Rispoli, Chris Coy, and Luke Kirby.

