How to Watch ‘The Voice’ 2018 Season 15 Online

The Voice 2018 is here and some of your favorite judges are back. It’s season 15 and there’s a whole new batch of singers, hoping to become the new winner. The Voice premieres on September 24, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the NBC network, but not everyone has a cable subscription. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who have a cable subscription or cable log-in info, you can watch NBC Live on the network’s website. You will need to sign in with your TV provider to access.

This season’s judges are all returning faces – Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. Carson Daly also returns as the host.

The show starts with the blind auditions, as usual, then goes into the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, lastly, the Live Performance Shows. And, like always, the show will air twice per week. In addition to the regular show, there will be a 10-Episode “Voice” Comeback Stage Series to run on YouTube, The Voice Official App, Instagram TV, Facebook and NBC.com Beginning Monday, September 24, 2018. This is the first time that the series has implemented a program like this. Six “deserving comeback artists” who didn’t end up making one of the coaches’ teams during the blind auditions will compete for a chance to win over America’s vote. Ultimately, one of them will earn a spot in the top 13 live shows. Usually, it’s the top 12.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini will act as the companion series’ “fifth coach” and mentor to the six hopefuls. Ahead of the premiere, Ballerini posted about her excitement on Instagram, writing, “Y’all, I have been SO excited to share that I’m joining the @nbcthevoice family this fall as the 5th coach for the first ever ‘Comeback Stage.’ It’s been such a new, fulfilling challenge and I’ve been beyond inspired by the artists I’ve gotten to meet and work with. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with them.”

Additional mentors on the regular series will be applied to each coach’s team this season. The mentors this season include Thomas Rhett, Halsey, Keith Urban and Cee Lo Green.

While Adam Levine returns as a veteran coach this season, he also has some big news in the works for his band Maroon 5. In addition to touring, the band just got signed up to play the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019.