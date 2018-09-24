How to Watch ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 2 Online

Young Sheldon returns with season 2 tonight, on the CBS network, at 8:31 p.m. ET/PT and 7:31 p.m. CT. If you do not have a cable TV subscription, there are several ways to still watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Young Sheldon live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Young Sheldon episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episode 1 of season 2 is titled “A High-Pitched Buzz and Training Wheels” and the plot description of the premiere episode states, “Sheldon dismantles the refrigerator to stop it from humming; he gets a paper route to pay for its repair.”

“A Rival Prodigy and Sir Isaac Neutron” is the title of episode 2 and the plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Sheldon becomes jealous when Dr. Sturgis bonds with Paige, another 10-year-old genius; Mary invites Paige’s family over for a playdate.” Episode 3 is called “A Crisis of Faith and Octopus Aliens” and the description of the episode reads, “When Mary’s faith is shaken by a tragedy in the community, Sheldon becomes an unlikely ally.”

As a nice twist to the show, another young genius will join the story, with Gifted‘s McKenna Grace taking that role. Grace will play the character “Paige” and Sheldon will feel threatened by her, according to Cinema Blend.

Recently, actor Lance Barber, from Young Sheldon, talked about what he’d like to see with his character on the show this season. Barber told Canada.com that, “There are some issues in his marriage and we see hints of that already. George and Mary came into a family young and unplanned. They’re people who started a family before they got to know each other and became the people that they are, so I’d like to see more explanation of George and Mary’s relationship and the dissolve of it that’s probably inevitable.”

In addition, Young Sheldon showrunner Steven Molaro revealed that another link to The Big Bang Theory will be incorporated this season. According to TV Line, Molaro said that, “We learned on The Big Bang Theory at the end of last season that [Jerry O’Connell’s] Georgie [is] a tire expert and has a chain of shops. So we’re circling around [the idea] of [Montana Jordan]’s Georgie [on Young Sheldon] getting a part-time job at an auto shop and discovering his affinity for tires.”

There are a ton of premieres going on tonight, in addition to Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory, Dancing With the Stars, The Voice, Magnum PI, The Good Doctor, Manifest, and Bull are just some of the hit shows premiering on September 24, 2018. But, while Young Sheldon is premiering on a Monday night, that is not its normal time slot. Episode 2 will air on Thursday night, September 27, 2018. The same schedule goes for The Big Bang Theory.