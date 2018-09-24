‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 15: Where Is the Hospital Roof Filmed?

Fans have mixed feelings right now about Fear the Walking Dead. They love John Dorie’s character, for example, but aren’t so sure about certain plot devices and character choices. (Like Charlie and Alicia suddenly teaming up a little too quickly after Nick’s demise.) And exactly why did Morgan lead them into that hospital, out of all the places they could have gone? You may have noticed that in Episodes 14 and 15, it looked like there was a broken down capitol building of some sort in the background. Where were those rooftop scenes filmed?

Fear the Walking Dead Was Filmed in Austin & You Can See the Texas State Capitol Building from the Roof

Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead was filmed in Austin. Those rooftop scenes were filmed near downtown Austin. The capitol building in the background is the Texas State Capitol Building, broken down and falling apart after years of the apocalypse. Here are two photos from tonight that show the Capitol in the background:

And another view:

#FearTWD That is a Logan's Run capitol building if ever there was one. pic.twitter.com/qjlkpXpPb2 — JK Ꙅᴛɪꜰꜰʟᴇʀ 🚀 #TʜᴇExᴘᴀɴꜱᴇ 🚀 #SᴄʀᴇᴀᴍɪɴɢFɪʀᴇʜᴀᴡᴋꜱ (@Lyve_Wire) September 17, 2018

Here’s what the Texas State Capitol Building in Austin looks like in real life:

Meant to tweet this sooner but I do believe Texas Capitol building is one if the prettiest I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/V7iIhNsu4r — Marissa (@marissaaevans) October 26, 2016

And I agree with this wish! Maybe Al is hiding there (I can only hope.)

#FearTWD showed the top of Austin's capitol building. I wish they would explore the ground levels! pic.twitter.com/5obLUfGIRn — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) September 17, 2018

It’s not exactly clear why the Capitol building is already falling apart in three years, but that’s another story altogether.

There are also some scenes tonight where it appears that you can see the UT Tower in the background from the rooftop.

The Hospital Scenes Were Filmed at Brackenridge Hospital

There are some questions about whether or not Fear is taking the scenes in Austin literally (read more about that below.) But the actual filming of the hospital scenes was at Brackenridge Hospital, ATX Gossip reported.

The building is actually no longer in use, which may have helped with authenticity. The hospital is “in limbo” downtown while Central Health decides how to use it next, MySA reported. It was closed a year ago, in May 2017, for the first time in 133 years, My Statesman reported.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

Here’s where the hospital is on Google Maps. As you can see, it’s pretty close to the UT Tower and to the Texas State Capitol.

Other locations filmed this season include:

The Dell Diamond

Southeast Austin at Shady Cedar Drive and Onion Creek Drive

S. Pleasant Valley Road between Springville Lane and William Cannon

Williamson County near Thrall and Taylor

Some scenes were also filmed in Lockhart, including some of those bridge scenes, ATX Gossip reported.

Their cabin was on the Colorado River in Austin

The general store was Lytton Springs General Store in Dale, Texas

The water park where Alicia and June had their scene earlier this season was Volente Beach on Lake Travis, ATX Gossip noted.

Some fans are disagreeing on whether the producers really intend for the location to be in Austin, Texas and the actual hospital in the show’s universe to be Brackenridge. (You can read a disagreement about that here.) As one viewer points out, Luciana returned a book to the Nolan County Public Library, which is actually 200 miles from Austin. So it’s possible that they’re playing a little fast and loose with locations this season, since they may have never explicitly noted in the dialogue that they’re in Austin.