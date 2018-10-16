BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Performers & Presenters

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards is a pre-taped event, but that doesn’t stop it from being entertaining. This year’s show is again held at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, with actor and comedian DeRay Davis as the host.

This year’s big awards show took place on October 6, 2018, but the actual televised show does not air until October 16, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the BET network. For those watching the show tonight, there are some big-name performers, as well as presenters, included in the lineup. The performers for the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards are T.I., Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Ball Greezy, Pardison Fontaine, Flipp Dinero, Lil Duval, Lil Pump, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, YG, Gucci Mane and Gunna.

Several of the performers are actually big nominees tonight. In fact, Cardi B has a total of 10 nominations to her name tonight. Some of the categories Cardi B is nominated in include Best Hip Hop Video; Best Collaboration, Duo or Group; Album of the Year; the Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style); and Hustler of the Year. According to Essence, last year, Cardi B went home with five awards at the ceremony, including Best New Artist.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Pump is opening up the awards show with a medley performance. Lil Pump will deliver a variety of hits, such as “ESKEETIT,” “Gucci Gang,” and “Kept Back”, which features Gucci Mane.

The artists who are hitting the stage as presenters at the awards show include City Girls’ Yung Miami, DJ Khaled, Wale, and Bun B. Four cast members from the new BET show Hustle in Brooklyn are also presenters. These new reality stars include Santos Garcia, Azia Toussaint, Ivy Rivera and Darnell King, according to BET.

For those watching the show to see who the winners are tonight, read on for the 2018 nominees:

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” feat. Rihanna

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Drake – Scorpion

J. Cole – KOD

Migos – Culture II

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Collaboration, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” feat. Drake

Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage

The Carters – “Apes**t”

Single of the Year

“Apesh*t” – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)

“God’s Plan” – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

“I Like It” – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

“Nice for What” – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)

“This Is America” – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blocboy JB

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Rich the Kid

XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape

BlocBoy JB – Simi

Future – Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up

Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D – “1,000” feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Cardi B

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott