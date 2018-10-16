BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Performers & Presenters

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards is a pre-taped event, but that doesn’t stop it from being entertaining. This year’s show is again held at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, with actor and comedian DeRay Davis as the host.
This year’s big awards show took place on October 6, 2018, but the actual televised show does not air until October 16, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the BET network. For those watching the show tonight, there are some big-name performers, as well as presenters, included in the lineup. The performers for the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards are T.I., Cardi B, Yo Gotti, Ball Greezy, Pardison Fontaine, Flipp Dinero, Lil Duval, Lil Pump, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, YG, Gucci Mane and Gunna.
Several of the performers are actually big nominees tonight. In fact, Cardi B has a total of 10 nominations to her name tonight. Some of the categories Cardi B is nominated in include Best Hip Hop Video; Best Collaboration, Duo or Group; Album of the Year; the Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style); and Hustler of the Year. According to Essence, last year, Cardi B went home with five awards at the ceremony, including Best New Artist.
According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Pump is opening up the awards show with a medley performance. Lil Pump will deliver a variety of hits, such as “ESKEETIT,” “Gucci Gang,” and “Kept Back”, which features Gucci Mane.
The artists who are hitting the stage as presenters at the awards show include City Girls’ Yung Miami, DJ Khaled, Wale, and Bun B. Four cast members from the new BET show Hustle in Brooklyn are also presenters. These new reality stars include Santos Garcia, Azia Toussaint, Ivy Rivera and Darnell King, according to BET.
For those watching the show to see who the winners are tonight, read on for the 2018 nominees:
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” feat. Rihanna
Migos – “Walk It Talk It” feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Drake – Scorpion
J. Cole – KOD
Migos – Culture II
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
Karena Evans
Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
Best Collaboration, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”
Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” feat. Drake
Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone – “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage
The Carters – “Apes**t”
Single of the Year
“Apesh*t” – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters)
“God’s Plan” – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
“I Like It” – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
“Nice for What” – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)
“This Is America” – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blocboy JB
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Rich the Kid
XXXTentacion
Best Mixtape
BlocBoy JB – Simi
Future – Beast Mode 2
Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up
Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded
Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)
Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)
Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” feat. Tori Kelly
Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” feat. Miguel
N.E.R.D – “1,000” feat. FUTURE
DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
Cardi B
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
Worldstar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook