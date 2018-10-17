Cassie & Diddy Split After 11 Years: Twitter Reactions & Funniest Memes

Cassie and Diddy have split after 11 years together. According to People Magazine, the former couple quietly went their separate ways a couple of months ago.

“The decision was amicable and they remain friends. Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career,” a source told the outlet.

Cassie and Diddy met in the early 2000s and started dating a few years after she inked a contract with his Bad Boy Records label. Although they chose to keep their relationship private over the years, it is believed that they first got together around 2007.

Over the years, the two have attended events together, but they hardly ever discussed the status of their relationship. Back in 2013, however, Cassie opened up to Madame Noire, telling the magazine that being around Diddy was an “inspiring experience.”

“Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience. The key to maintaining any relationship, be it a romantic relationship or a friendship, is honesty and communication,” she told the outlet. That was one of the only interviews that Cassie ever gave about her now-ex.

Now that they have split, Twitter is lighting up with some of the most hilarious reactions. Most people on social media have been talking about how the two dated for so long but never got engaged. Many have been slamming Diddy for not being able to or not wanting to commit to Cassie over the past decade. Of course, there’s no telling exactly what happened between the two over the years.

You can see some of those posts below.

Diddy and Cassie never had children together. Diddy has six kids from previous relationships, however. His son, Quincy Brown, is 27, Justin is 24, Christian is 20, his twin girls D’Lila Star and Jessie James, and his daughter Chance, are all 11.

Neither Diddy nor Cassie have released any kind of statement about their split.