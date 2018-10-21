Cup Board Pro on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Cutting Board

On tonight’s episode of Shark Tank, three siblings will honor their late father’s legacy by bringing his invention, the Cup Board Pro, to the sharks.

Keira, 15, Christian, 19, and Kaley Young, 25, will visit a panel of potential investors, and the outcome of their pitch will be revealed tonight.

The three siblings lost their father, firefighter Keith Young, on March 17 at age 53. He had a rare form of cancer called synovial sarcoma, which he contracted as a result of being a first responder on 9/11. The siblings also lost their mother, Beth, in 2012 at age 47.

Keith Young’s invention, the Cup Board Pro, is a cutting board with a detachable and dishwasher safe long plastic bowl to catch your food remains. It’s also made at a slight angle that sends meats, juices, and liquids into the bowl.

News Day reports the eldest Young child, Kaley, as saying, “My dad began inventing the Cup Board Pro when I was in 10th grade. He wanted to create something to simplify the cleaning process. My dad was one to make a big mess.”

They go on to report that Keith Young earned his associate degree from Johnson & Wales College of Culinary Arts in Providence. After becoming a firefighter, he wrote the 2003 cookbook “Cooking with the Firehouse Chef.” He’s known to have appeared on the Food Network, too. Keith appeared on “Throwdown with Bobby Flay” in 2007 and won two championships on Food Network’s “Chopped”.

After his wife’s death, Keith sent in a tape for Shark Tank. It wasn’t accepted. Then, Shark Tank reached out to the Young children just before the one-month anniversary of their father’s passing.

Kaley tells News Day that they auditioned, and were chosen to be on the show. “It all seemed like a sign from him that he was working from Heaven for us,” she says.

If you go online, you can purchase the Cup Board for $40.