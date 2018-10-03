D’Andra Simmons Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

D’Andra Simmons is one of the most popular socialites in the Real Housewives scene, and with all this time on our television screens, people can’t help but wonder how much money she’s raking in.

What’s Simmons’ net worth? How much money does she have?

Here’s what we know:

1. She Has a Reported Net Worth of $3 Million

According to Romper, Simmons has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Her bio on her website reads, “D’Andra Simmons was born in beauty-obsessed Texas, with a tube of lipstick in her hand just in case there was a beauty pageant happening nearby!”

Simmons graduated from Sweet Briar College in 1991 with a BA in International Affairs.

2. She Works at Her Mother’s Company

D’Andra is the CEO of Ultimate Living International and Hard Night Good Morning Skin Care in Dallas. She grew up in a wealthy Texas family, and has been vocal about the struggle to live up to the “Simmons” name.

In a previous episode of RHOD, she stated, “My mother is the executor of my step-father’s estate. He provided for me for the rest of my life. Jeremy and I could live off it but I can’t fuel a company and pay for all the things it takes to run a business and live off that too.”

She has been working at the Ultimate Living International since 2008. The organization is a skin care and cosmetic company that provides aloe-vera based skin care products.

Simmons has also worked at Hayward Luxury, which was created by Marin Hopper, the daughter of Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward.

3. She Is a UNICEF Board Member

Simmons gives back to the community by participating in a number of charitable organizations. She’s worked as a chairwoman, underwriting chairwoman, honorary chairwoman, and committee chair for a variety of annual galas, and currently works as a UNICEF Great Plains Regional Board Member.

According to her website, she also works as a Friends of Simmons Cancer Center Steering Committee Member and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show and Luncheon Chair.

4. She’s Married to Journalist Jeremy Lock

Since 2014, Simmons has been married to photojournalist Jeremy Lock. She has two stepchildren with Lock, Keatin and Koen.

Lock is a distinguished military photojournalist and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for distinguished services in Iraq, as well as receiving the Military Photojournalist of the Year award seven times.

He states, “My photographic journey is rooted in my ability to capture the essence and reality of humanity at its finest and at its worst. I’ve captured everything from the hunt for Osama Bin Laden to the playful nature of our young military defending our freedom, and the plight of humans in search for food after the Haiti earthquake disaster.”

5. She Broke into Tears over Financial Struggles in a Recent Episode of RHOD

Recently on RHOD, Simmons broke into tears after revealing to LeeAnne Locken that she only had $200 in her bank account. She said in the scene, “It is very humiliating and embarrassing. It’s humiliating to be at this position at my age. I wish I would have made some different decisions, but there’s nothing I can do now. I am where I am. … Everything in my life is falling apart right now.”

She continued, “My (husband) is retired from the military. I’m the primary breadwinner in my family. I don’t have the option of failure. … It’s a scary time for me.”