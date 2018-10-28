Did Anyone Win Tonight’s October 27, 2018 Powerball?

The Powerball drawing for Saturday, October 27, 2018, has reached $750 million. This may not be the largest jackpot in Powerball’s history (which was $1.6 billion in January 2016), but it’s certainly substantial. At this time, we don’t know if anyone won the Powerball for Saturday, October 27. It typically takes Powerball about one to two hours to process all the tickets and announce if someone won. We will update this story as soon as we know if someone won tonight.

Powerball will typically update its website once we know if someone won. The website currently reads “Pending,” but it will be updated with a new and larger estimated jackpot if no one won, and it will be updated back to its smaller, starting jackpot if at least one person wins tonight.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. Powerball’s largest jackpot winners include a $1.6 billion jackpot in January 2016 and a $758.7 million jackpot in August 2017. Saturday’s jackpot was projected to be the third-largest in Powerball’s history, unless more play than expected. It will be very close in size to the second-largest Powerball we’ve ever had.

People will likely get very excited about the next Powerball, considering that Mega Millions just gave away $1.6 billion in a jackpot this week to one lucky winner in South Carolina. We may never know who that person is, however, because South Carolina allows its winners to stay anonymous.

In order to win the Powerball jackpot tonight, you have to match all five white balls in any order, and you have to match the red Powerball number too.

If you only match one of the white balls tonight, you won’t win any money. But if you only match one number and it happens to be the red Powerball, you’ll walk away with $4. Not a lot, but enough to buy yourself a couple more tickets. Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 44 states in the U.S., plus D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.