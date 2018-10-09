‘Dancing With the Stars’ Results: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on DWTS? 10/8/2018

This season on Dancing With the Stars 2018, the contestants have had to perform two brand new dances each week, but, starting with week 3, the format is changing. Now, the show shortens to just one episode per week. Like it has in past seasons, the live results are combined with the performance show, which means that eliminations take place on the same night.

According to ABC, “The eliminated couple will be determined based on that night’s judges’ scores, along with the previous night’s judges’ scores and viewer votes … Viewers may cast their votes for their favorite Dancing with the Stars couples via phone and online at www.ABC.com, beginning from the start of [tonight’s] episode on the East Coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and closing at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT on Wednesday.” Contestants who have already been eliminated this season include comedienne Nikki Glaser and the first-ever blind contestant on the show, Danelle Umstead.

Read on below for the live results from tonight’s episode, as the show airs tonight.

Tonight’s show was set to the theme of Most Memorable Year, which is a staple on the show. Contestants deliver performances that are focused on memorable moments in their past, as well as present. The contestants reveal family tragedies, deaths, and accomplishments in their lives. And, overall, most of the cast members delivered stellar performances. Pro Cheryl Burke and actor Juan Pablo Di Pace earned the first 10’s of the season, with a perfect score of 30.

Unfortunately, there is always at least one couple who gets eliminated.