Halloween (2018) After-Credits Scene: Is There One?

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the original Halloween fans of the series are being treated with a direct sequel.

Warning: Halloween (2018) Spoilers Follow.

This can be confusing as we’re starting yet another timeline with this sequel but it mostly works as several critics have been calling it the best sequel to the series.

The movie officially opens today which will surely bring out both fans new and old. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the series as Laurie Strode for the first time since Halloween: Ressurection. In that movie, Laurie died at the very beginning but she is alive and well in this one as it ignores all the previous movies except the first one.

There are a lot of callbacks to the original Halloween with this movie so it will certainly please longtime fans. There are a lot of scenes fans will recognize over the course of the nearly two-hour film which helps the film move along quickly.

What fans might not realize is that Halloween (2018) actually features a little something for those who stay after the credits are done rolling. Several movies nowadays feature after-credit scenes so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see one here, despite not seeing them before.

If you do hang out until the credits are finishing you’ll be greeted to the sound of Michael Myers breathing heavily booming throughout your theater. It a nice nod to hear his iconic breathing and it might actually hint at some future sequels coming to the franchise.

At the end of the original Halloween in 1978, we heard Michael’s breathing in a montage of all of the locations shown in the movie. This indicated The Shape was still alive which would end up spawning the first of several sequels. The original Halloween II was supposed to be the end of Michael Myers and Dr. Loomis but we all know how that went.

Writer Danny McBride said the plan for this new film was to shoot a sequel with it back to back. However, the team decided to wait to see how the movie performed before moving forward with those plans.

“We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back,” McBride told Entertainment Weekly. “Then we were like, well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we’d never work again. So, let’s not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren’t going to like. So, we were like, Let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t. But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully, we get a chance to do it.”