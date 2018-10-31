Heidi Klum Reveals 2018 Halloween Costume

When it comes to celebrity Halloween celebrations, Heidi Klum is known as the “Queen.” Embracing full-body make-up and prosthetics, her past costumes have included a bug-eyed butterfly, Jessica Rabbit, Planet of the Apes (head-to-toe body hair and all), and last year’s Michael Jackson “Thriller”-style werewolf. So, in the week leading up to her annual Heidi Halloween Party, fans have been wondering: “What is Heidi going to be this year?”

After teasing her followers on social media with videos of her “transformation” throughout the day, Heidi revealed in a selfie that she and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz are attending her party as Shrek and Fiona.

In keeping with tradition, her costume has rendered her nearly-unrecognizable, with green-painted prosthetics changing not only the shape and size of her facial features, but her figure entirely.

After building up social media excitement over her yearly Halloween bash with photos and exclusive videos of her past costumes, Klum’s first “clue” was a video of a bloated prosthetic foot that had fans guessing she’d be anything from Big Foot, to Thanos, to the Statue of Liberty. Some fans, however, did predict that she’d be one half of a “Shrek and Fiona” couple’s costume with her Kaulitz (with whom she went public back in May).

While she has yet to release any photos or video of their completed look, we can expect that she will be posting all about her 19th annual party, presented by Party City and SVEDKA, by tomorrow morning.