How To Buy Mega Millions Tickets Online in 2018

If you want to buy your Mega Millions ticket online, you might be in luck, depending on where you live. The Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in the lottery’s history at an estimated $1 billion. That means there will likely be quite a few lines later tonight as people try to get in on the record-breaking jackpot. (The only larger jackpot we’ve seen was the $1.6 billion one from Powerball.) If you don’t want to face the crowds, some states will let you avoid them by purchasing your tickets online. Sometimes you can use an app to buy tickets online, but if you’re lucky, then your state offers an easier and official way to buy your tickets online. Read on for all the details.

Some States Officially Sell Tickets Online

The following is listed in alphabetical order by states that we know have options for letting you buy Mega Millions tickets online. These services require that you be a resident or have a mailing address in the state and over a certain age (typically 18.) Other terms of service may vary by state.

Georgia

If you’re in Georgia, you’re in luck. You can just buy tickets online through Georgia’s lottery website here. Just indicate how many plays and drawings you want to enter, pick your numbers or choose Quik Pik, and decide if you want to use the Megaplier option. Then agree to the terms of service and hit “buy now.”

Illinois

Lucky Illinois residents! You get to buy your tickets online through the state’s lottery site here. Choose how many tickets you want to buy, pick your numbers or use the Quick Pick option, decide if you want a Megaplier, and then decide how many drawings you want to enter. You may even be able to use a promotional code. You can also buy a subscription and keep playing the same numbers over and over.

Michigan

Michigan’s official lottery site lets you buy tickets online here on their home page. Just click “Buy Now” at the top of the page. You can use a Quick Pick option, or buy tickets even faster by purchasing $6, $10, or $20 worth using Quick Pick. Or you can pick your own numbers or play every combination of your favorite numbers.

New Hampshire

Buy your tickets online on New Hampshire’s official lottery site here. Just scroll to the Mega Millions section and click “Buy Now.” A minimum $5 purchase is required. Since tickets cost $2 each, this could be two tickets and one Megaplier. Or you could just pick faster by using their “Easy Pick” option and buying $6, $10, or $20 worth of tickets at once.

New York

You can buy a subscription on New York’s Lottery site here. You’ll need to create a subscription account, choose which game, and then choose the number of games or drawings. Then choose your numbers or Quick Pick, and pay for your transaction. The minimum subscription length is two weeks.

North Carolina

North Carolina lets you play online via their official website here. You can choose one draw and pick your own numbers or use Quick Pick.

North Dakota

If you want to buy online in North Dakota, you can get a Pick & Click subscription for playing online. With Pick & Click, you’ll automatically be entered in every drawing, and you can track and manage your plays from your computer or mobile device. You’ll need to create a membership with the North Dakota Players Club (by clicking “Buy Now”) in order to participate. It works for Mega Millions, Powerball, 2by2, Lucky for Life, and Lotto America. Even though you’re technically buying a subscription, you can choose to only play a single draw or you can play for up to a full year. You can pick your own numbers or use Quick Pick. To get a ticket, you must be physically within North Dakota. You can also use the iOS app or Android app.

Virginia

Subscribe and play online here. This does require an online subscription and an active MyGameRoom account. You must be a Virginia resident and within the Virginia borders, and you’ll need a minimum $20 deposit to start an online subscription. The minimum online subscription length is two weeks or four drawings.

Some Apps Let You Buy Online Through a ‘Proxy’

Meanwhile, some apps let you buy tickets online through a proxy, where you essentially pay your money to someone else, who then goes and purchases the tickets for you. Use these services with caution, and always make sure first that these services are legal in your state. It’s a good idea to read the reviews before using any app like this too, and to not spend too much money this way, just in case a service has glitches or flaws.

In California and Texas, you can use an online service like LottoGopher to pay someone else to get your ticket.

TheLotter works similarly, but in more states. It appears that the lowest-priced option costs $22.50. Other similar services also exist.

Buying through an online vendor does involve some risk. During the $1.6 billion lottery, some people purchased tickets through unofficial means online and found the vendor later shut down, Time reported.

LottoHub is the official app of Powerball and MegaMillions for iPhone or Android. You can enter your ticket information there to keep track of your results.

Do you know of any states that let you buy tickets online but aren’t listed here? Let us and other readers know in the comments below.

