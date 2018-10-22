Who Is Levi Johnston’s Wife Sunny Oglesby?

Levi Johnston is the ex-fiance of Bristol Palin, along with being the father of her son, Tripp. For years, Palin and Johnston struggled in court over custody, but they settled on joint custody in 2016. Over the years, the two have formed a healthy co-parenting relationship and have each moved on in their romantic lives as well. Johnston married wife Sunny Oglesby, with whom he has a family, while Palin went on to have kids with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

Though Meyer and Palin are no longer together, he has said that he will continue to have a great relationship with Johnston and Oglesby. In an interview with Us Weekly, Meyer said, “I think Levi’s incredible … I consider him a friend. I have nothing but great things to say about Sunny, she’s a loving mother. She cares. I still will continue my friendship with them.”

When Oglesby met Johnston, according to TMZ, she was a daycare worker and she was living in Oregon. Ultimately, Oglesby moved to Alaska in order to be with Johnston and she became a teacher. According to Oglesby’s Instagram, she appears to hold her faith very dear to her and she may be working as a realtor since “realtor” is part of her Instagram name.

In 2015, there were rumors that Johnston and his wife were headed for divorce. At the time, Johnston admitted to Radar Online that, “We hit rock bottom. Everyone goes through bad times. Everyone fights or has arguments, there is nothing out of the ordinary about that.” There had also been rumors that Johnston and his wife had moved in with his mother because of his wife’s spending habits. Johnston assured Radar that this was not the case.

Johnston explained, “I am not broke. But we moved in with my mom because we plan to buy or build a house in three or four months and I didn’t want to sign a year lease. We are trying to figure out what we are going to do.” He then added that, “I am going to be with her forever. We are good and happy and better than we’ve ever been. I don’t have a Bentley or a Lamborghini but I love Sunny.”

So, how did the couple meet? In an interview with Inside Edition, Johnston revealed, “I seen her on Facebook — a picture, and I called my friend and said ‘Get her.'” Oglesby wasn’t familiar with Johnston’s reputation or situation, as she is younger and was still a teen when she met him. The couple tied the knot when Oglesby was 20 years old, in October 2012, as reported by The LA Times.

Though Johnston and his wife are appearing on Teen Mom OG, the couple has no plans to become full-time cast members, according to The Daily Mail.

While Oglesby is stepmother to Johnston and Palin’s son, Tripp, she is also a mother of two. She and husband Johnston share two daughters together.