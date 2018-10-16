Mega Millions Winning Numbers Frequency: Numbers Drawn the Most in the Past

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be $667 million for tonight, which is record-breaking. This is the largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history. Although the numbers are drawn completely at random, some people still enjoy knowing the history of the winning numbers so they can base the numbers they choose on what’s won before. There’s no statistical reason to believe this will help you win, but sometimes this can be a fun strategy to use. Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, even less than Powerball.

To see a complete list of the numbers that have won in the past, there are a number of places you can go. USA Mega has a list here based on 76 drawings since October 31, 2017. They’re making the cutoff on this date because Mega Millions changed its rules about a year ago. In October 2017, Mega Millions made the odds of winning the big jackpot lower (they used to be 1 in 258.9 million) and increased the cost of buying a ticket from $1 to $2. They increased the starting jackpot to $40 million, and changed the play structure. Instead of picking five numbers out of 75 and 1 number out of 15, players now pick five numbers out of 70 and and 1 out of 25. You can also see statistics at LotteryExtreme.com and LottoNumbers.

Here’s a quick look at some of the numbers that are drawn the most frequently. Based on 100 drawings since October 31, 2017, these are the most frequently drawn numbers out of the first five white balls:

1 (drawn 18 times)

2 (drawn 12 times)

28 (drawn 12 times)

14 (drawn 11 times)

17 (drawn 11 times)

42 (drawn 11 times)

70 (drawn 11 times)

11 (drawn 10 times)

32 (drawn 10 times)

All numbers have been drawn at least once. The numbers that have been drawn the least are 50 (just twice), and then drawn three times: 9, 36, 57, 63, and 65.

Based on 100 drawings since October 31, 2017, these are the most frequently drawn numbers out of the yellow Mega Balls:

22 (drawn 7 times)

1 (drawn 6 times)

9 (drawn 6 times)

11 (drawn 6 times)

20 (drawn 6 times)

All yellow ball numbers have been drawn at least once. Ball number 5 has only been drawn once in the last 100 drawings.

If you really want to see all the statistics since Mega Millions began in 1996, regardless of the rule change in October 2017, LotteryExtreme.com is a good place to go. (You can also change the starting year according to your interests.)

According to LottoNumbers.com, the most common quadruplet of numbers in the last 100 draws was “2 – 44 – 46 – 51” (drawn three times.)

LottoNumbers.com has a lot of other interesting statistics, if you feel like digging into them. They list the most common quadruplets, triplets, and pairs; the bell curve statistics; and the odds versus evens. The site also has a number generator, and includes statistics for many other lotteries too, including Mega Millions, California SuperLotto, Georgia Fantasy Five, Florida Lotto, Lotto Texas, Illinois Lotto, Indiana Hoosier Lotto, Lotto America, New Jersey Pick Six, New York Lotto, Ohio Classic Lotto, and more. It even includes statistics for European Lottos, like El Gordo, EuroJackpot, German Lotto, Irish Lotto, SuperEnalotto, UK 49s, UK Health Lottery, and more.