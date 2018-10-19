Miranda Cosgrove Today: Is the Former Nickelodeon Star Still Acting?

Miranda Cosgrove is all grown up. The 25-year-old former Nickelodeon star, famous for playing Summer Hathaway in School of Rock and Carly Shay in iCarly, recently surprised her TV brother, Josh Peck, at his home, and her name has since gone viral. So what is Cosgrove up to today? Is she still acting? Singing?

Read on for details.

Over the past few years, Cosgrove has been part of a number of pilots and new TV shows that have either ended shortly after airing or have not gone to series.

In 2015, she was cast in the NBC comedy pilot Crowded. She played the role of Shea, an MIT graduate who doesn’t know what to do post-college. The show premiered on March 15, 2016, but was canceled after one season.

About a year later, Cosgrove was cast in another NBC comedy pilot called Spaced Out. The pilot episode was filmed, but the show did not go to series.

Then, in March, Cosgrove was cast in the CBS comedy pilot History of Them from One Day at a Time co-creator and executive producer Gloria Calderon. Like Spaced Out, the show did not go to series.

In September, Marshmellow released the music video for Happier, in which starred Cosgrove as the lead teenager. She’s also had luck in the voice acting world, voicing Margo in Dispicable Me.

This year, Cosgrove graduated from USC, where she majored in Psychology.