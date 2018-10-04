Pooch Hall Was So Drunk He Let Son, 2, Drive, Cops Say

Ray Donovan actor Pooch Hall was arrested on Wednesday night for a DUI and felony child endangerment, according to TMZ. The actor allegedly let his 2-year-old son steer the vehicle because he was too drunk to control it.

The outlet reports that witnesses called police around 7:30pm after seeing Hall’s son sitting on his lap and holding the steering wheel. They write, “We’re told the witnesses were horrified to watch the car veer off and smash into a parked car. Thankfully, there were no injuries. One eyewitness tells us he saw the child crying in the front seat. The eyewitness says he looked in the window and the car seat was just laying among the junk in the back seat. It was not installed.”

His blood alcohol level was a reported .25– over three times more than the legal limit.

Hall is a father to four children.

Hall is an actor, rapper, and model. He is best known for playing Derwin Davis on The CW/BET show The Game.

According to People, Hall is a self-described “family man”.

He told People last year, “As far as me, being an actor and a family man in this world that we are working in … it’s never going to be easy.”

People also reports that his oldest daughter, Djanai, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Last year, Hall told the outlet, “I want my daughter to have as much normalcy as possible. And other parents, who really wish they can have this for their daughter, or son, where they experience and exercise their normalcy in the world that we live in. … It’s real work.”