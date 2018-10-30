How to Watch ‘A Very Wicked Halloween’ Online

The special A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway airs tonight, at 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 9:01 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. For those who do not have cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch the special online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The Broadway musical “Wicked” has been going on for 15 years and two of the original stars, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, are participating in the big event. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chenoweth said that she and Menzel aren’t just performing. They are also the hosts of the event. Chenoweth explained that, “Even if we were just appearing [and not hosting], it would still feel that way because we were there from the beginning. We were the original ones, and we had experiences nobody can know because we did it. We were both looking at each other going, ‘This is so cool.’”

Other performers include Pentatonix, Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert and Ledisi.

Chenoweth previously revealed that when she was a part of “Wicked,” it was a bit darker because the novel it is based on is also darker. She explained to Entertainment Weekly, “We did have a darker script. How much can the audience stand? Especially in musical theater, when we’re built to have a song come in because we can’t speak anymore. We did have a darker version, but ultimately it changed and changed, and we found the right tone. It’s interesting with these two women — who’s good and who’s evil? Both are, and that’s what I love about it.”

Performer Ariana Grande had split from ex-fiance Pete Davidson just before the taping of A Very Wicked Halloween. So, for her performance, she put a nude band-aid over her “Pete” tattoo that she has on her finger. Perhaps she didn’t want attention drawn to the tattoo while she was clutching her microphone.

When the novel “Wicked” came out in 1995, producer Marc Platt told Forbes that many wanted it to be made into a movie. Platt revealed, “Whoopi Goldberg called, and so did Laurie Metcalf, and apparently Claire Danes was interested at one point. Demi Moore already had a production company, so I went with her company, [which] had a working relationship with Universal … The story that I was interested in telling wasn’t successfully appearing on the page. The screenplays didn’t feel like they had magic.” And so, a movie was never made.