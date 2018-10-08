How to Watch ‘Madam Secretary’ Season 5 Premiere Online

Madam Secretary premieres season 5 tonight, on the CBS channel, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Madam Secretary live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Madam Secretary show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

For those who would like to know more about season 5 of Madam Secretary, what time it airs, episode descriptions, and cast details, read on below.

“MADAM SECRETARY” SEASON 5 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere of Madam Secretary for season 5 is on Sunday night, October 7, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.

“MADAM SECRETARY” SEASON 5 EPISODE 1: The title of the premiere episode is “E Pluribus Unum” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Elizabeth turns to former secretaries of state to ask their advice on how to respond to a delicate situation.”

“MADAM SECRETARY” SEASON 5 EPISODE 2: “The Chaos Game” is the name of episode 2 and the description of the episode states, “When Elizabeth discovers that the White House attackers had support from overseas, she tries to hunt down those responsible without starting a war; Henry meets one of the attackers.”

“MADAM SECRETARY” SEASON 5 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 is called “The Rake”.