Aaron Carter Goes on Twitter Rant & Criticizes Young Fans

Aaron Carter took went on the offensive on Tuesday when he unleashed a series of tweets about not being respected as an artist and constantly being compared to fellow pop singer Justin Bieber. Carter, 30, tweeted almost every minute for more than two hours after a Twitter user asked why he never achieve the same superstar status as Bieber.

“Listen man. I can’t sit here & just not say anything to that, I’ve been in this industry before he was born,” Carter tweeted. “I’ve had harder times and always bounce back. No I’m not Justin Bieber I’m Aaron Carter. I’m also in construction I paved the way. These kids have NEVER paid me homage.”

Carter Claimed That Young Fans Have ‘Never Paid Him Homage’

From there, Carter discussed everything from the hardships he went through to the commercial slump he career suffered in the mid-2000s. “Why don’t you try losing everything and having the professional world turn their backs on you including your fans, gain their respect back and then never give up on yourself and get back at me,” he asked. “Maybe I’ll have some advice for you.”

It wasn’t all bad news for Carter, however. The “I Want Candy” singer recently put out his first studio album in six years, Love, and he teased the possibility that he might soon propose to his girlfriend, Lina Valentina. He also teased Valentina’s pregnancy. “I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally,” he tweeted. “I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…”

Carter Also Teased That He Will Be Starting a Family With Girlfriend Lina Valentina

Some may remember that Carter came out as bisexual on August 5, 2017. The singer later retracted his statement, however, telling Hollywood Life that “It was more so just a story that happened when I was like, 17 with somebody. And I can find men and women attractive, but when it comes down to it, I think it was a little misconstrued.”

“I see myself being with a woman and having kids. I want to have a family,” he added. “I keep telling people that. I don’t want it to be misconstrued too much just because I was open about a story.” Carter announced that he was dating Valentina on Instagram in September.

Carter Made His Relationship With Valentina Official In September

“I finally found my love of my life,” he wrote. “No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me, EVER. @lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life. Our relationship is new, but we WILL grown old together and have our family… I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.”

Carter continued his praise of Valentina, writing: “You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us, no matter what… You are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you.”