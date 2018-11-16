WATCH: Al B. Sure! Wrote ‘Forever My Lady’ by Jodeci For Kim Porter & Their First Child

Kim Porter was one the entertainment industry’s most beautiful souls and best kept secrets. Porter began her rise to prominence as a model from the small town of Columbus, Georgia. After moving to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue her modeling career, she met Grammy-nominated, R&B record producer, Al B. Sure! and the two fell in love.

Not too much longer into their blissful relationship, Porter became pregnant with their first child, Quincy Taylor Brown, in 1990. In the wake of having his firstborn child, Al B. decided to surprise Kim with a record he wrote entitled “Forever My Lady” which he commissioned the legendary R&B group, Jodeci, to record on their debut album entitled by the same name.

“Forever My Lady” was the second single off Jodeci’s debut offering and spent two weeks at the number spot on the US R&B Billboard Charts upon its release. The single peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts at the 25th slot.

With the news breaking today of Kim Porter’s passing away at the age of 47 due to complications with pneumonia, this particular song will forever be an ode of Al B. Sure!’s love for the mother of his first child, Kim Porter. Take a listen to the classic R&B track by Jodeci above and say a prayer to the family, children, and loved ones to one of the most beautiful people in the culture.

Rest in power, Kim Porter.

