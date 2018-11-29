Daniella Pick, Israeli Singer & Model: Who Is Quentin Tarantino’s Wife?

According to People, writer and director Quentin Tarantino (55) married his fiancée Daniella Pick (35) on November 28 in Los Angeles, California. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple first got together briefly back in 2009, while Tarantino was in Israel promoting Inglorious Basterds. After breaking up, they rekindled their relationship in 2016. They then got engaged in 2017 and celebrated their engagement in Israel, where Pick is from.

Pick’s Instagram bio says that she is a singer and model, and the 5’9″ brunette’s posts show that she has appeared in a handful of Israeli magazine covers and fashion campaigns. She also plays the piano and accompanies herself while singing original music and covers.

In 2014, she released an official music video on Youtube for her song “More or Less.” To date, the song’s video has over 23,000 views. She and Tarantino were not publicly together at the time the music video was released, and the ballad is a song about love lost. At a point in the song, she asks: “Was it love? Was it a game? / I don’t really know the meaning / But it felt a lot like happiness / Walking through the avenue / It’s all relatively new / I guess it’s over for us more or less.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pick’s father, Svika Pick, is an Israeli musician. He posted a photo of his daughter at her bridal shower two days before the wedding. Translated to English, the caption reads “Daniella Pick. Bachelorette party. Los Angeles.”

Pick and Tarantino made their first public appearance together in 2009. She was photographed as his date to the Los Angeles premiere of Whip It on September 29.

Back when Tarantino was promoting Inglorious Basterds, around the time when he would have met Pick, he got candid with GQ about his personal life. Of his relationship status and how he balances work and love, he said:

When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else. It’s all about the movie. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole fucking world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don’t care. This is my life. It’s Mount Everest. If you’re climbing Mount Everest, you’re not doing anything else. All your concerns, all the mundane things, family, any of that, it just—pfft—disappears. Goes away. It’s mist. It’s just nothing but the mountain, every single solitary day. I’m not saying that I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60. But I’ve made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.

He revealed that there was one relationship a couple of years prior that almost resulted in marriage; however, not marrying that person is why he believed Inglorious Basterds “was made with all the passion I’ve made everything with.” He continued, “I’m doing exactly what I need to be doing. I’m right where I need to be.” And that decision, made over ten years ago, ultimately led him to Daniella.