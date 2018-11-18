How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ 2018 Episode 7 Online

Season 11 of Doctor Who airs episode 7 tonight on the BBC America channel in the U.S. The program airs in its general time slot, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on Sunday nights in the United States, so don’t forget to tune in. If you’re hoping to watch Doctor Who but you don’t have a cable subscription or the proper login information, you may additionally be looking for some alternative approaches to watch the show’s new episodes. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes as they air live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Doctor Who episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Aside from all of the above TV live streaming options, Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play all sell individual episodes of Doctor Who. In addition, the whole season, as well as a TV season pass, are each available for purchase. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who online, which is available to buy for $18.99 – $28.99. In addition to Doctor Who being made available for live streaming through using any of the above options the BBC America website additionally has new, full episodes of the show available to watch. You will have to log in with your cable TV company (ie. FIOS, Xfinity) in order to watch Doctor Who episodes on the BBC America website.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Kerblam!” and the synopsis of episode 7 reads, “After receiving a mysterious package, the Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan investigate the moon orbiting Kandoka.” Next week’s episode is episode 8 and it is titled “The Witchfinders”. The description of this episode states, “The Doctor, Ryan, Graham, and Yaz arrive in 17th-century Lancashire and become embroiled in a witch trial, run by the local landowner; as fear stalks the land, the arrival of King James I only serves to intensify the witch hunt.”

This season of Doctor Who is reported to have a total of 10 episodes and it will additionally have a Christmas special, which is common with the series. According to TV Line, last year’s Doctor Who Christmas special was featured the current doctor, star Jodie Whittaker, as she was introduced to viewers. Whittaker is the 13th actor to play a Doctor on the series and she is the first female doctor on the show as well. This season, the Doctor has three companions and they include Yasmin (who is played by Mandip Gill), Ryan (who is played by Tosin Cole), and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh).

Tune in to watch season 11 of Doctor Who on Sunday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, to see what takes place on the show.