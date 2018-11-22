Are Dollar Stores Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2018? Family, Dollar General, Dollar Tree Hours

It’s Thanksgiving Day. Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to get for your Thanksgiving meal or you’re just wanting to do some shopping after your big feast, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you. So are any Dollar Stores open on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s a quick look at Thanksgiving 2018 store hours for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree. Most Dollar stores are open on Thanksgiving, although specific hours may vary by location.

Dollar General stores are often open on Thanksgiving day, although their hours may vary from normal hours. In most locations, Dollar General stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to their website.

Dollar Tree is also typically open on Thanksgiving. Dollar Tree store hours for Thanksgiving, November 22, are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at select stores. However, the website does mention specifically that store hours may vary, so you should contact your local Dollar Tree to find out the exact hours. On November 23, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your nearest store’s phone number here.

Family Dollar is open Thanksgiving Day in most locations, but it is NOT open Thanksgiving Day in Maine, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, according to its 2018 Black Friday ad and its weekly ad. You should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain if the store is open on Thanksgiving before heading over.

Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree have a number of Black Friday specials, many which you can take advantage of on Thanksgiving Day too. So if you want to do a little shopping on the holiday this could be a good place to go.