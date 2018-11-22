Does DoorDash Deliver on Thanksgiving 2018?

Just because it’s Thanksgiving Day doesn’t mean you’re wanting to cook. There’s also a chance that you didn’t eat all that much at your family’s Thanksgiving meal because you weren’t too thrilled with the food, and now you’re wanting to get something special for yourself. Delivery might be the best way to celebrate the holiday. And DoorDash is one way to get food delivered without having to leave your house. But is DoorDash even an option today?

Yes, DoorDash is offering food delivery on Thanksgiving 2018, but it depends on if there are any restaurants open in your area and if there are any delivery drivers available. Typically there are, so you should have some options available to you. The bad news is that a lot of restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, so you’ll have more limited options to choose from. Chick-Fil-A, for example, just joined up with DoorDash to offer delivery from more than 1,100 restaurants. But Chick-Fil-A is closed on Thanksgiving, so that option for delivery is closed to you. And most Taco Bell stores are closed on Thanksgiving too, so that might not be an option either. However, there are still a lot of opportunities for great food.

There’s also a chance that there might be fewer people working today, so you might have a longer wait in some areas. However, DoorDash delivery drivers in a Reddit thread last year noted that this wasn’t always the case. One driver said they were waiting around for more than an hour without getting any orders on Thanksgiving. So depending on where you’re living, you might have a driver just waiting and hoping that you’ll make an order today.

You might also want to keep in mind that many restaurants have limited hours on Thanksgiving, so you’ll want to check that and make sure you get your DoorDash order in before the restaurant closes.

If you do order today, know that you’re not alone. In fact, many people enjoy ordering delivery on Thanksgiving day. Back in 2013, Grubhub (a DoorDash competitor) released a study on the most popular Thanksgiving food among delivery diners for the week of Thanksgiving. These include pumpkin pie, stuffing, green bean casserole, creamed corn, cranberry sauce, and chocolate pie. The most likely candidates for takeout on Thanksgiving Day itself are Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Lansing Michigan, and Chicago.

Last year, Grubhub shared what Americans were ordering on Thanksgiving day, Fox 5 reported. The most popular dish ordered for delivery the day before Thanksgiving was a cheese pizza. In Las Vegas, the dish was orange chicken. Interestingly, on Thanksgiving Day, pancakes and eggs cooked any style were the most popular delivery option. Next up were tandoori chicken, chicken biryani, french toast, bacon, chicken curry, garlic naan, and cheesecake. So if you’re looking for some delivery ideas, maybe one of these will inspire you.

You can order from DoorDash at this link. And you can get discounts from DoorDash on RetailMeNot or Offers.com.