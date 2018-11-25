Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Everlasting’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Christmas Everlasting. This is the 2018 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, so it's going to be extra special. The movie premieres on Saturday, November 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) But don’t worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in November and December. Read on for more about the movie and to see photos and cast details. Once you’ve finished the movie, join our discussion in the comments and let us know what you thought. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast

Tonight’s movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air in November and December. Just check out Hallmark's webpage here to see when they will happen and click on "Showtimes" for a dropdown menu.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: "Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays employed at New York’s top corporate law firm are about to pay off now that Lucy Toomey (Ali) will be made partner after the New Year. However, when Alice, her older sister with special needs, unexpectedly passes away, Lucy returns back to Nilson’s Bay, Wis., to attend the funeral and handle her estate. While Lucy dreads returning to her childhood home, she also feels real sorrow that she was too busy to take her sister’s last call. Once back in Nilson’s Bay, Lucy meets Peter (Whitfield), her old high school sweetheart and Alice’s former attorney, who informs her of the terms of Alice’s eccentric will that states in order for Lucy to inherit the family home, she must live there for 30 days through the holidays."

The movie stars Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Patti LaBelle, and Dennis Haysbert.

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas. But don't worry about that yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas.