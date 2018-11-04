Hallmark’s ‘Road to Christmas’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Hallmark's third Countdown to Christmas movie premieres tonight and we can't wait to see it. The movie is called Road to Christmas. It premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on The Hallmark Channel. After you read this story, go ahead and join other readers in the comments, letting us know what you thought about the movie and any questions you might have. And click through this gallery to see more photos and details about the movie and the cast.

If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie. Encores will air Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., Nov. 18 at 12 p.m., Nov. 20 at 8 a.m., Nov. 23 at 10 p.m., Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., Dec. 15 at 10 p.m., Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis for tonight's movie reads: “Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker (Schram) unwittingly falls for Danny Wise (Murray), the son and former producer of his mother’s (Rothery) popular annual Christmas special Julia Wise Lifestyle. When Maggie’s secret plan to reunite Danny and his two brothers with Julia during the live broadcast in Vermont goes awry, Maggie is reminded that above all, it is the love for family and friends that makes the merriest of Christmas.”

The movie stars Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray, and Teryl Rothery. You might be interested to know that it was originally going to be called The Three Wise Men or My Three Wise Men. It's unclear why Hallmark changed the title, but I kind of liked it. Did you?

Interestingly, the original synopsis as shared by The Wrap was a little different. Maggie “must ensure that three adult sons of her boss arrive home for Christmas... But when a blizzard hits, Maggie persuades the eldest son and her co-worker, Danny (Murray), to assist her in navigating this cross-country journey while trying to shut down the blossoming romance that is coming with this snowstorm."

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas. But don't worry about that yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

