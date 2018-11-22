Is HEB Open on Thanksgiving 2018? What Are the Hours?

It’s the most wonderful time of year. The time of year when families celebrate the holidays together. But it’s also the time of year when things can get so hectic (and let’s face it, a little stressful) that you forget something at the last minute. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on Thanksgiving. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s good news. Yes, HEB is open on Thanksgiving Day, but the pharmacy and deliveries are closed. It has limited hours, but the grocery store chain is indeed open.

On Thanksgiving Day, all HEB stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. This means that if you need to make a trip to HEB, don’t delay. You’ll only have until 2 p.m. There won’t, however, be any curbside pickup on Thanksgiving day. Curbside will be closed. HEB home delivery is also closed on Thanksgiving Day. (By the way, this good luck doesn’t extend to Christmas, because most HEB stores are closed on Christmas day.)

If you want to visit the pharmacy, you’ll have to wait a day on that too. HEB pharmacies are closed on Thanksgiving.

HEB stores will be open during regular business hours the next day on Black Friday. On Black Friday, curbside pickup begins at 9 a.m. and home delivery opens at 9 a.m.

Click here to find an HEB location near you.

HEB offers a lot of great options for Thanksgiving that will help your family quite a bit. First, you can find a guide to cooking a turkey here along with a lot of great recipes, like beer can turkey, brick grilled turkey, turkey roulade, and more. HEB also has a ham and tamale guide, and a guide to cooking travel-friendly side dishes, carb aware dishes, and perfect pies and desserts. HEB even has ideas online for turkey leftovers and football appetizers.