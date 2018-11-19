John Legend’s ‘A Legendary Christmas Tour’ Dates & Locations

To promote and perform his new Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, John Legend is going on a limited tour of the United States (and Canada) for the holidays. The 14-song album features covers of Christmas classics as well as originals, and features Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding on two of the tracks. You can listen and download the album on all major music streaming platforms.

The tour kicked-off in Tampa Bay, Florida on November 15, and continued to Miami. Of the first night of his tour, Tampa Bay Times reviewed that the show featured “the singer in the variety-show driver’s seat.” They also reported that in addition to songs from his new album, he performed classics such as Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes” and his own hit song “All of Me.”

In addition to tickets to the concert, several VIP packages are available for purchase. These packages, which include tickets (seat location dependent upon the package), include perks ranging from a meet and greet Christmas card photo opportunity, to tour merchandise. All packages include an invitation to the “A Good Night Christmas Affair” party, at which Legend’s wine, LVE, will be served, and Legend will conduct an “intimate Q&A.”

The tour will cover 16 US states, and one stop in Ontario, Canada. The tour includes one two-show stop in Oakland, California, and will conclude in California near Legend’s home. There are no shows scheduled for Christmas Eve or Christmas day, as Legend will presumably be spending the holiday with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their two young children, Luna and Miles.

Here are his remaining tour dates and locations, from November 20-December 30:

November 20 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

November 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center

November 24 – Mashantucket, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

November 25 – Boston, MA – Boch Center

November 27 – Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

November 28 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor

December 3 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

December 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

December 6 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

December 7 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Resort Casino

December 9 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

December 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

December 12 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

December 13 – Chicago, IL – Civic Opera House

December 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Abravanel Hall

December 18 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

December 19 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 21 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

December 22 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

December 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

December 29 – Costa Mesa, CA – Segerstrom Center for the Arts

December 30 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Center