Who Is Kacey Musgraves Husband Ruston Kelly?

Rebel Kacey Musgraves is a hit in the world of country music, and her husband has joined her for the ride.

The 30-year-old singer wed longtime boyfriend singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly last year, and the two appear to be going strong.

But what do we know about Kelly? Who is he, and how did the couple meet? Read on.

Musgraves has admitted that her song “Butterflies” is about her courtship with Kelly, whom she became engaged to in December 2016. The romance was certainly a whirlwind for the two. They first met in March 2016; Kacey, according to Country Living, went to the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville to listen to the evening’s music, and Ruston was part of it all.

After he performed, she approached him. Kelly tells Texas Monthly, “She was wearing a black dress, and of course she had that long black hair. I thought, ‘This is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.”

Three months later, Musgraves invited Kelly over for a songwriting session, which is where their love story began. Musgraves says, “It was just like when Dorothy opens a door in the Wizard of Oz, and the world turns into color from black and white.” They ended up talking past 3 am.

Kacey took to Instagram one day later to show off her beautiful ring. She commented on the picture, “Didn’t say yes… I said HELL YES!!!! Last night, the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home…in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.'”

Kelly is a talented singer-songwriter and signed with Rounder Records in late February. He released his EP Halloween in 2017, and is currently working on a full-length project.

Along with being a singer-songwriter, according to The Boot, Kelly is also a visual artist.