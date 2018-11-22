Is Kroger Open on Thanksgiving 2018? What Are the Hours?

It’s the best time of year again, when we celebrate football and food. But for many people, the hectic plans of the holidays can cause them to forget something important at the last minute. That’s why many shoppers are wanting to know if Kroger locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, there may be good news. Most Kroger locations are open on Thanksgiving.

Of course, some local stores’ holiday hours can vary. So you would be best off calling your local Kroger and confirming the hours. You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here. (Click on “Select Store” at the top of the page to enter your ZIP Code and find your nearest store.)

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a holiday meal you’re hosting — or if you’re bringing something to a potluck and you need to grab some drinks on your way — Kroger might be a good option for you today.

However, don’t neglect calling the store before you show up. Many stores are open 24 hours, but some have special Thanksgiving hours and will be closing early. For example, most Kroger grocery stores open around 6 a.m. and close around midnight. But some will be closing early on Thansksgiving around 6 p.m. So you’ll definitely want to call first or check your local store’s hours online before heading over.

Kroger has pretty much whatever you might need for Thanksgiving, so you’re in luck if you’re planning on shopping here. They’re offering 10 percent off all Kroger brand products. They’re also offering $1.77 for Simple Truth Eggs, $1.49 for Vanity Fair Napkins, free pickup with certain PepsiCo items, and other savings. You can also get a turkey on special at Kroger. Their turkeys range from three pounds up to 28 pounds. Kroger also offers a selection of delicious pies, including pumpkin, pecan, apple, sweet potato, cherry, and more. You also have a wide selection of pre-made side dishes, including garlic smashed potatoes, roasted fall vegetables, herb dressing with vegetables, Brussel sprouts, cornbread dressing, cheesy green bean casserole, broccoli and cauliflower casserole, and more.