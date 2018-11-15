Latin Grammy Awards November 2018 Time & Channel

Tonight are the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards; a series of accolades by the Latin Recording Academy to recognize the achievements of musicians around the world. The event will air live at 8pm ET on Thursday, November 15, on the Univision Network.

If you want to check out the red carpet, click here to access the Latin Grammy’s official Facebook page.

Colombian singer J Balvin leads tonight’s nominees with eight nods, while Rosalia is raking in eight nominations for her song “Malamente”. Read on to learn more about tonight’s event.

LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS 2018 DATE & TIME: The show airs on Nov. 15, 2018. It airs live at 8 pm ET/5pm PT on Univision.

LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS AWARDS 2018 CHANNEL: The show airs on Univision. Click here the access to the channel finder for major providers.

LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS:

Will Smith

J Balvin

Marc Anthony

Bad Bunny

Ángela Aguilar

Pablo Alboran

El David Aguilar

Jorge Drexler

Kany Garcia

Karol G

Mana

Mon Laferte

Natalia Lafourcade

Victor Manuelle

Banda Los Recoditos

Carlos Vives

Sebastian Yatra

NOMINATIONS

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

– Mi Gente

– Internacionales

– Yo Contra Ti

– Sua Cara

– Malamente

Best Urban Music Album

– Vibras

– San Miedo

– Coastcity

– Odisea

– Lebron

Best Urban Song

– Downtown

– Dura

– Mi Cama

– Sensualidad

– X

The Latin Grammy honors work produced anywhere in the world that was recorded in either Spanish or Portuguese. The first Latin Grammys were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2000 and broadcast by CBS. Most recently, the 18th Latin Grammy Awards were held on November 16, 2017, at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

The Latin Grammys have been broadcast in the US by Univision since 2005.