Mariah Carey Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure in Form-Fitting Dress

Mariah Carey stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, flaunting her slimmed-down figure in a form-fitting black dress. The singer spent the day promoting her new album, Caution, which is due out on November 16, according to her Instagram account.

Last month, Carey announced that she was releasing new music and posted the tracklist on her Instagram account. For the past couple of weeks, she has been busy getting the word out about the album and her upcoming world tour. Carey, 48, has been sharing some never-before-seen photos of herself on social media, and fans have noticed that she’s looking great lately, especially for her age.

Earlier today, Carey spent some time with Pandora radio to chat about Caution. She wore a strapless black dress that showed off her curves and finished off the look with a cropped black leather jacket. According to the Daily Mail, the Alexander McQueen moto jacket carries a $4,000 price tag. You can check out Carey’s post below.

Back in June, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Carey underwent weight loss surgery.

“She truly feels her weight loss surgery paid off because she is at her happiest when she is thin,” the source explained. “She has always struggled with her weight. In the last five years, it has become more and more difficult for Mariah to shed the pounds. She has a huge career, children, and she has been through big changes with her team. It’s truly been an emotional roller coaster and that always affects her weight, both gain and loss,” the source added.

Carey hasn’t discussed her weight loss publicly. According to BET, she was down about 30 pounds as of August.