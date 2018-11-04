Outlander Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Premiere Online Without Cable

The wait is over. The highly anticipated Season 4 premiere of Outlander is here.

New episodes will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starting with the premiere on November 4. And if you don’t have cable, don’t have Starz or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of Outlander (or watch episodes on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Starz content through the Starz Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Starz channel, you can then watch Outlander either live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand as soon as they air live). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have a Sling TV account or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” package.

Once signed up, you can watch Outlander live as it airs, or you can episodes on-demand as soon as they air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

New season, new uncharted territory.

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) survived the vicious storm and ultimately ended up on the shores of colonial America at the end of Season 3, and the new season will see them acclimating–or attempting to acclimate to–life as immigrants in the mountains of North Carolina a few years prior to the American Revolution.

As the trailer suggests, we’re also going to see quite a bit more of Claire’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her boyfriend Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin) in the future:

It’s clear that the new season, even though it takes place away from the familiar lands of Scotland, will continue to have everything that has made the series–and books–so popular thus far.

Writes Vulture’s Jen Chaney: “That means there will be more decade-hopping, more of Clare being torn between her life in the past versus the one she built with her daughter in the future, and more of Claire and Jamie snogging in a way that speaks to the timeless beauty of love and also every viewer’s loins, which obviously will be aflame while buried beneath several layers of quilts and afghans.”

The Season 4 premiere is titled “America the Beautiful.” But it’s more than just a title, as Ray Charles’ version of the song will also be used during a key scene–and may represent a theme for the upcoming season.

“The use of ‘America the Beautiful’ … was a contrast to what’s going on in the episode. You can have the most beautiful place in the world, but it can still have just layers and layers of ugliness and that’s what our characters will fight over the course of the season,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said.

The fourth season, just like the second and third, will consist of 13 episodes.