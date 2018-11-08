Overlord (2018): Is There an End Credits Scene?

Overlord is the latest film by director Julius Avery that’s looking to blend action and horror into a single terrifying story. Backed by J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot, Overlord revolves around a group of American soldiers facing off against supernatural abominations made by Nazis.

While there has been a growing trend of horror films adding post-credits scene, Overlord does not have one. The website MediaStinger – which focuses on cataloging various end credit scenes in film and gaming – has confirmed that there is nothing after the credits. Once the credits roll you can leave without fear of missing anything.

Directed by Julius Avery, Overlord stars Jovan Adepo (Fences, The Left Overs), Wyatt Russell (Everybody Wants Some, 22 Jump Street), Mathilde Ollivier (The Misfortune of François Jane), and Pilou Asbæk (Ghost in the Shell, Game of Thrones). At the time of writing this Overlord is standing at an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics cite the violence and Avery’s embrace of the B-Movie genre.

Overlord will be competing this weekend against The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – both of which also have a November 9 release date. However, the main competition is Bohemian Rhapsody which pulled in an impressive 51 million during its opening weekend.