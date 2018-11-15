How to Stream & Download Anderson .Paak’s ‘Oxnard’

Tonight, Anderson .Paak is dropping his third studio album Oxnard. The album has been touted as Paak’s most eclectic work to date, and was preceded by the promotional singles “Tints” featuring Kendrick Lamar and “Who R U?” produced by Dr. Dre.

How to Stream & Listen to Anderson Paak’s New Album ‘Oxnard’

Paak’s album will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific Thursday (Nov. 15) or midnight Eastern Friday (Nov. 16) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Paak’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Oxnard will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Paak’s new album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Paak announced that Oxnard will be the third installment in his “beach series” following 2014’s Venice and 2016’s Malibu. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he claimed that the new album would be his strongest release yet. “I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” he explained. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to Jay-Z’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and Kanye West’s The College Dropout.”

Paak also stated how important the album is to him personally. “I just think it’s gonna be the next album, you know? If you’re only as good as your last album,” he said. “I put everything into this man. My wife f*cking hates me, I’m not even getting to see my kids all the time because I’m in the studio all the time. This is it. This is everything I have.”

The lead single, “Tints” featuring Kendrick Lamar, was released on October 4 after premiering on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 series. Shortly after, Paak released the album’s official tracklist, which includes 14 songs and production from the likes of Madlib, Om’Mas Keith, Dem Jointz and the aforementioned Dr. Dre. Additional guest features include Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, J. Cole and fellow crooner BJ the Chicago Kid.

Check it out below.

1. “The Chase” (featuring Kadhja Bonet)

2. “Headlow” (featuring Norelle)

3. “Tints” (featuring Kendrick Lamar)

4. “Who R U?”

5. “6 Summers”

6. “Saviers Road”

7. “Smile / Petty”

8. “Mansa Musa” (featuring Dr. Dre & Cocoa Sarai)

9. “Brother’s Keeper” (featuring Pusha T)

10. “Anywhere” (featuring Snoop Dogg & The Last Artful, Dodgr)

11. “Trippy” (featuring J. Cole)

12. “Cheers” (featuring Q-Tip)

13. “Sweet Chick” (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid)

14. “Left to Right”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Paak revealed that Oxnard underwent some last minute tweaks by Dr. Dre, who is also the album’s executive producer. “Yeah, that was definitely a big learning experience,” he admitted. “You need that, because you’ll go crazy when you’re making these albums if you don’t have nobody to be your co-pilot. We went in for a few more weeks and that’s when the bulk of the album actually got done.”