How to Stream & Download Meek Mill’s ‘Championships’

Tonight, Meek Mill is releasing his fourth studio album Championships. The album is the follow up to Mill’s 2017 release, Wins & Losses, and was preceded by the singles “Oodles o’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes” featuring Fabolous and Anuel AA.

Championships will be Mill’s second release of 2018, following the EP Legends of the Summer. It drops at midnight Eastern time. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Meek Mill’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Meek Mill’s Championships will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Meek Mill’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Mill announced the album title and artwork on November 16. While there has yet to be an official tracklist, the rapper has confirmed that Cardi B will be featured on the album, as well as the aforementioned Fabolous and Anuel AA.

In a recent interview with EW, the rapper spoke on the album’s thematic direction and how it stands out from the rest of his discography. “This album is gonna hit all my fans, whether you’re a day one Meek Mill fan or you just learned about my music through my legal situation,” he said. “You’ll have street records, you’ll have party records, you’ll have songs for the ladies, and then you’ll have more personal records that touch on everything I’ve been through the past year.”

Mill also addressed the probation hanging over his head after his prison stint, and how that affected the recording process. “We’re trying to help on multiple levels,” he explained. “You have people in prison who are there because they don’t have lawyer fees or proper representation. Why are people going in and out of jail? Why are they committing crimes?”