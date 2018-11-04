How to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 11 Premiere Online

Season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres tonight, on November 4, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the Bravo network. There are some new personalities in the mix on RHOA this season and fans may notice that a few housewives have exited the show. Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore are all off the show. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Bravo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Bravo is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who need to catch up on episodes of the show from last season, Amazon has RHOA season 10 episodes available for purchase online. Episodes can also be seen on the Bravo website, but only for those with a cable login.

Read on for a rundown on some of the early episodes for the new season, the cast info, time slot details and more below.

RHOA SEASON 11 TIME: Episodes of RHOA are taking over the Married to Medicine Sunday night time slot of 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. As a result, Married to Medicine will be pushed to 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.

RHOA SEASON 11 CAST & TAGLINES: Shamari DeVoe is joining the cast this season and the other returning faces are Eva Marcille, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. These are the taglines:

Nene: I am the glue for my wig and my family.

Kandi: I count my blessings — and my checks.

Cynthia: I age like fine wine, and now, I am ready to chill.

Porsha: I took a left turn but now, things are just right.

Eva: I live a model life. Now I’m ready to be a top wife.

Shamari: I may be an open book, but that does not mean I am easily read.

RHOA SEASON 11 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “To Love and to Cherish” and the plot description of the episode states, “Cynthia and Porsha have fallen hard for their new men; Eva has a new ring and a new baby; NeNe prepares to fight alongside Gregg as he begins his battle with cancer; Porsha rallies all the ladies for a trip to Miami to show the Leakes their support.”

RHOA SEASON 11 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is called “South Peach” and the description of the episode reads, “Porsha enjoys her birthday weekend with Dennis, but the romance comes to a halt after a brush with danger; Kandi, Cynthia, Eva, and Marlo touch down in Miami to surprise NeNe as she hits the comedy stage for the first time since Gregg’s diagnosis.”

RHOA SEASON 11 EPISODE 3: “A New Addition” is the title of episode 3 and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “Eva and Porsha hit the gym; Kandi reconnects with friend Shamari DeVoe who is the lead singer from the group Blaque; the ladies attend ATL Live to check out Shamari’s performance; Kandi finds out potentially damaging information about Porsha’s man.”

RHOA SEASON 11 EPISODE 4: The episode 4 title for season 11 is “Pass the Peach, Throw the Shade”. The description of this episode is this: “Porsha faces Dennis’ mother; Kandi and Todd meet with Dr. Jackie; Shamari drops a bomb on her mother-in-law; Cynthia hosts a Bailey-Cue; NeNe hears a surprising rumor; the ladies find themselves in the hot seat during Cynthia’s Pass the Peach game.”