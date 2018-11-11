How to Watch ‘The Last Ship’ Season 5 Finale Online

Season 5 of The Last Ship ends tonight, as does the series. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the TNT network. For those hoping to watch the finale, but you do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative options to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Season 5 of The Last Ship is also available for purchase, along with individual episodes from the season, on Amazon.

The series finale is the 10th and final episode of The Last Ship and it is titled “Commitment”. According to reports, there will be no cliffhanger, as this is the end of the show. The synopsis of the finale describes the episode as this, “All-out war erupts as Chandler faces his fears and confronts the greatest threat he has ever encountered.”

Over the course of the season, all bets have been off and the show has lost some key players in battle. In fact, throughout the series, the show has killed off main cast members unexpectedly, so there’s a good chance that some favorites may lose their lives tonight.

Adam Baldwin, who has served as a main character since the beginning of the series, talked with TV Line about what it was like to finish filming the show. Baldwin recalled, “As actors I appreciate that I’m just one in a costume, while the folks that we work with in the Navy are actually wearing authentic uniforms. But in the actor’s mind, you’re thinking, ‘Well, the show is over.’ And while we were filming, they were striking the set, so we all had inner monologues of, ‘Oh man, I’m not going to see these people again.'”

He continued, “This is one of the most important professional experiences of my life, just because of the scale and the scope of it. We had actual Navy ships that we got to ride aboard; I got to ride on the USS Oak Hill up through New York harbor during Fleet Week, where I got to meet airmen and soldiers and Marines that come in and out of there. We screened the show aboard the ship — where we got heckled by nitpickers! ‘Awww, that’s not how it goes!’ We tried to be authentic as possible, but … So, it’s tops, right up there. Full Metal Jacket or this one …? They’re of similar weight in my life.”

Tune in tonight to watch The Last Ship series finale at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.