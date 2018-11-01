Christmas Music: Where to Listen 2018

Now that Halloween is behind us and it is officially November, the holidays feel right around the corner. Holiday displays have been spotted in some stores for days now, and by Thanksgiving (only three weeks away), retailers everywhere will be embracing the holiday spirit with lights and tinsel in their windows, and festive music playing over their speaker systems. Which begs the question: when can WE start listening to Christmas music?

According to Sirius XM, the answer is right now. Sirius XM is offering a lineup of 16 channels, all commercial free. “To kick off the festive season,” they write on their website, “several of the holiday channels start broadcasting Thursday, November 1.”

Here’s where and how you can listen to Christmas music right now:

1. Sirius XM’s Holiday Channel Line-Up

Sirius XM is a subscription-based streaming service, but you can listen to several channels of Christmas music around the clock, commercial-free, on your device or in your car right now:

Channel 4: Holly

From November 1st to December 28th, enjoy contemporary holiday songs and classic covers from some of the biggest names in music today (including Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Josh Groban).

Channel 3: Holiday Traditions

Sirius XM actually offers these traditional holiday tunes from the 1940s and ’60s year-round on channel 782, but from November 1st to December 26th, you can enjoy them on channel 3.

Channel 70: Hallmark Channel’s 24/7 “Countdown to Christmas”



Candace Cameron-Bure will be voicing this new Holiday music offering from November 1 to December 30. To promote the Hallmark Channel and its line-up of “Countdown to Christmas” movies, your Christmas favorites will be accompanied by holiday stories and personal traditions told by Hallmark Channel stars.

If you do not have a subscription to Sirius XM and do not want to subscribe, you may still be able to enjoy their offerings. A “free preview” of their channels is offered online, and many compatible cars offer a trial subscription for the streaming service.

And if you have been considering subscribing to Sirius XM, now might be a good time: they are offering a free 3rd Generation Echo Dot (which is compatible with Sirius XM) when you subscribe to their streaming package for $8.33/month (for 6 months).

2. Spotify ‘Happy Holidays’ Radio and Holiday Playlists

Though you can listen to Christmas music on Spotify’s platform year-round, their curated playlists and “Happy Holidays” radio option start gaining listenership around this time of year.

Their “Christmas Classics” playlist is the most popular offering, with 1,063,635 followers to date. “Christmas Pop” comes in second with 827,180 followers. The music application (downloadable in the App Store on your mobile device or laptop) also provides playlists entitled “Christmas Party,” “Christmas Peaceful Piano,” “Christmas is Coming,” and “Christmas Jazz,” for fans of more specific styles of holiday music.

Spotify is an appealing option because you don’t have to have a subscription in order to enjoy it. By connecting Spotify to your Facebook account (or registering through an email address), you can enjoy their Holiday playlists, with commercial breaks in between every few songs. If you do not want to deal with commercials, you can try Premium for 30 days free (the subscription is $9.99/month after the trial ends).