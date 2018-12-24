Will Fedex, UPS Deliver Amazon Packages on Christmas Eve & Day 2018?

If you did some last-minute Christmas gift shopping on Amazon, you are probably wondering if your packages will be delivered in time for Christmas Day. While Amazon Prime has an assortment of shipping options that make last-minute delivery possible, it is important to know the FedEx and UPS holiday schedules, since they are who will be delivering your Amazon packages.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, FedEx Ground, SmartPost, Custom Critical, and Trade Networks are open on Christmas Eve; Home Delivery and Freight are closed, and Express and Office have modified service. On Christmas Day, only Custom Critical is open. All FedEx options resume open as normal on Wednesday, December 26.

For UPS’s revised holiday schedule, they say that “the UPS Christmas schedule enables you to send and have packages received all the way up to Christmas Eve, while UPS Express Critical® services ensure that your most important packages arrive safely on time, even if you need to have them received on Christmas Day.” According to their holiday schedule, December 21 was the latest an order could be placed (using UPS Next Day Air) in order to receive the gift by Christmas Eve. Since Christmas Day is a UPS holiday, there will be no UPS deliveries on the 25th, though “Express Critical Service” is available. Normal pick-up and delivery resumes on December 26.

With its diverse product options, holiday flash sales, and quick delivery times, Amazon is the leading online shopping option when it comes to Christmas presents. After the 2017 holiday season, Bloomberg reported that “Amazon captured 89 percent of online spending among dominant holiday retailers in the five-week period beginning on Thanksgiving.” This year, according to Market Watch, Amazon “shares dropped Thursday afternoon as the company projected smaller than expected sales in the holiday-shopping quarter,” in spite of “projected holiday-quarter sales of $66.5 billion to $72.5 billion” by Amazon.

The New York Times pointed out that Amazon “built trust in its delivery speed with its Prime membership,” and that because of consumers’ faith in the company to deliver their last-minute purchases and gifts, “this year, in the days leading up to Christmas, Amazon’s share of online sales will increase by almost 50 percent — to about half of all digital sales.” The clarity with which Amazon informs its customers of delivery dates and ranges for every shipping option, as well as the detailed on-site tracking service it provides, makes Amazon the “safest” online shopping bet for the holidays when missing gifts or late deliveries are especially of concern.

As a last-minute gift option, Amazon offers Holiday Gift Cards that can be sent quickly via email, text message, or messaging app. They also have a “print at home” option, if you would prefer to give your gift in person rather than send it to the recipient digitally. To purchase an Amazon gift card online, click here.