Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘Christmas Wonderland’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest Christmas movie called Christmas Wonderland. This movie premieres on Saturday, December 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) But don't worry, if you miss it the movie will have reruns airing many other nights in December.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis reads: "Heidi (Osment), who initially left her small town of Pleasant Valley with the dream of one day becoming a successful painter, has put her own art on hold to excel as an art gallery curator. Now, a week before the gallery’s big Christmas party, she must return home to watch her niece and nephew. She comes face to face with her high school love, Chris, now a teacher, who is in over his head after he must find a new last-minute location for the Christmas dance. Heidi offers to help him and together they discover a beautiful place for the dance, perfectly capturing the Christmas spirit, called Wonderland Farms. The more time Heidi spends in Pleasant Valley decorating for the Christmas SnowBall, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. With Christmas fast approaching, Heidi soon becomes torn between the life she built in the city and the life she is surprisingly charmed by back in Pleasant Valley, embracing her true passion."

The movie stars Emily Osment and Ryan Rottman.

Hallmark has a lot more Christmas movies in store. In fact, Christmas movies will be airing every week until the final movie, which is celebrating New Year's Eve and takes place after Christmas. But don't worry about that yet — none of us are ready to say goodbye to Christmas, and we're just getting started.

