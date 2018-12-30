Netflix You Ending: Explaining Season 1 Finale [SPOILERS]

Netflix’s new stalker drama, You, is creeping out viewers, and it has a shock ending. The Penn Badgley-led series gives stalking a modern social media twist. Warning: There will be spoilers for season 1 and for the final episode in this article.

The series streamed in late December 2018 on Netflix after first airing on Lifetime. Penn Badgley of Gossip Girl fame stars as Joe Goldberg, a book seller turned stalker who becomes obsessed with a customer, Guinevere Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail). Systematically, he sets out to destroy every perceived threat to Beck (and really to his attempt to forge a relationship with her), convincing himself that he’s her protector.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Disturbing Ending & Candace Returns

Who is Joe Goldberg? He’s a bit like the Dexter of Millennial relationships, bumping off people he thinks aren’t good for Beck or their relationship. This includes her friend Peach Salinger, a toxic influence who harbors a secret crush on Beck and who is suspicious of Joe from the start. It also includes Benji, the hipster rich kid sometime boyfriend of Beck who is leaving her emotional needs unmet to show up when he feels like it.

Simply put, Joe is a serial killer, and he’s got it all explained away in his own mind through tangled justification that we’re privy to through his narration.

However, at the end of season 1, it all starts to catch up to Joe. Beck becomes suspicious by a number of developments; she starts inquiring into the seeming disappearance of Joe’s first love, Candace, a musician who supposedly took off to Rome when Joe caught her cheating with a music executive he pushes off a building ledge. It turns out that Candace’s brother, who was committed to a mental hospital, thought she was dead and suspected Joe; however, the brother is dead too. On top of it all, Peach’s wealthy family has hired a private investigator to investigate her supposed suicide.

The final reaches its peak of tension when Paco, the neighbor boy Joe is protecting from his mother’s abusive boyfriend, tells Beck that Joe keeps stuff in the bathroom ceiling. Investigating, she discovers a box full of stalking trophies, including her panties, her smashed cell phone (that he’s been using to monitor her activity online), and the cell phones of the dead Benji and Peach. Inside the box is another box containing shards of glass and what look like human teeth. Realizing she’s dating a monster, Beck makes up an excuse and tries to flee, but Joe catches her, hits her on the head with something, and she wakes up in his creepy glass cage in the basement of the bookstore where he works. We learn it’s where the bookstore keeps its rarest books, and we also learn that Joe was a group home runaway who was kept in the cage by the elderly bookstore owner who took him under his wing for reasons that remain unclear.

What follows is a torturous back-and-forth as Beck alternately rages at the monster before her, begs to be let out, and negotiates for her freedom by trying to manipulate Joe into believing she still loves him and they can get past it all. Convinced by the latter eventually, he opens the door and holds her in a tight embrace, but she stabs him with typewriter keys and locks him in the glass cage.

Fleeing up the stairs, she realizes the door to the basement is also locked, and Paco sees her there, but doesn’t help. She turns around to discover that Joe, who had a second set of keys hidden in the glass cage, has escaped it. He murders her, and then crafts a scheme she’d suggested in a bid for freedom: He pins the murder on her therapist, Nicky (played by John Stamos), although we’re not clear exactly how. It has to do with a manuscript Beck wrote while under duress, and which is now published to great acclaim. It appears that Joe has planted the box, and people think it was Nicky with the serial killer trophies.

However, that’s not all. The big twist in the final episode comes when the bookstore door opens and a woman walks inside. It turns out that it’s Candace, Joe’s rock band girlfriend, returned alive. This is also surprising because, in the book the series is based on, Candace died at Joe’s hand by drowning. Although viewers were convinced that Candace was Joe’s first victim, it turns out that she’s back for a reckoning. “I think we have some unfinished business to talk about,” she says.

That means there will be a season 2. It’s going to be based on a book sequel called Hidden Bodies and follow Joe’s life in Los Angeles. It’s a good bet that part of that storyline will feature the returned Candace.