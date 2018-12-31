Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve 2018-2019 Performers & Hosts

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve came about in 1972 and it didn’t add Ryan Seacrest as a host until 2006. Clark died in 2012 and Seacrest has continued to appear as the host of the event, along with several others. In addition to the celebrity hosts, there are tons of other stars who appear on the annual holiday special as well. The special airs on the ABC network, starting at 8 p.m. ET, broadcasting live from Times Square. Get the rundown on this year’s performers below.

Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve 2019 Headliners

The headline performers for the event are Christina Aguilera, Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids on the Block. The last time that NKOTB performed on the annual special was in 2010, with The Backstreet Boys. Jenny McCarthy, who serves as a co-host at the event, is especially excited for NKOTB to perform because her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, is a member of the group. McCarthy gushed to Variety that, “There has been a buzz in my house because the first year I hosted he performed … and that was the first time we met. It’s so sweet that he is performing again, and I still get to kiss him at midnight this year.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s 2019 Hosts

Along with Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy, correspondents Ciara and Lucy Hale have both returned to the special, to share in the hosting duties. But, Ciara and Hale are not in NYC for the big event. Ciara holds down the live coverage from the west coast, while Hale does the same in New Orleans.

Hale has only been hosting for three years on New Year’s Eve, which means that it’s hard to make personal plans for the holiday. But, she makes sure to include her family. In an interview with Parade, Hale revealed, “I’m always with my family … We don’t really have any traditions, but it’s always spent with my favorite people, which is my family. And even now, when I come to do this New Year’s show in New Orleans, they’ll follow me down, because it’s really not that far from where I’m from [Memphis, Tenn.]. For me, staying up past midnight at this age that I’m at, is very difficult, because I’m usually in bed by nine, so, if I can make it past midnight, that is a good feat.”

Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve 2019 Performers

In addition to the headliners at this year’s event, there are a ton of other performers as well. When host Seacrest spoke with Billboard about the lineup of performers, he said, “You have to have a superstar right before the ball drops as well, and that’s Christina Aguilera this year. It’s always fun to see that. Then the ball drops at midnight and there’s Post Malone and other chart-toppers like Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Bazzi and Florida Georgia Line.”

The Hollywood acts for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2019 are Bazzi, Foster the People, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Lauren Alaina, Ciara, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Skylar Grey, Kane Brown, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, and Weezer. Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris will be performing from New Orleans, while Post Malone will be shown performing live from the Barclays Center in New York.