How to Stream & Download Gucci Mane’s ‘Evil Genius’

Tonight, Gucci Mane will release his thirteenth studio album Evil Genius. The album has been teased since the release of Mane’s last release, El Gato: The Human Glacier, and was preceded by the singles “Solitaire” and “Wake Up In the Sky” featuring Kodak Black and Bruno Mars.

Evil Genius will be released at 10 p.m. PST on Thursday (Dec. 6) or midnight Eastern on Friday (Dec. 7) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Preview

Gucci Mane had an incredibly prolific 2017, releasing three studio albums including DropTopWop, Mr. Davis, and the aforementioned El Gato: The Human Glacier. Mane has been relatively quiet throughout 2018, but the rapper told Beats 1 and host Zane Lowe that its because Evil Genius was a special undertaking. “It’s crazy, like, imagine just being a hustler. Then you’re like, okay, I’m going to be a rapper,” Mane explained. “I mean, you know, make money. It’s like my endgame. I did that all to get here. An evil genius.”

Mane also spoke on the thematic focus of the album, and how it will differ from the rest of his discography. “I think this time, this album was like the first time I kind of had more fun making the records,” he said. “With the intentions of just going in the studio and just had fun and this is what came out. But before, I was kind of going and expressing myself, talking through the mic, like I had a lot of my chest. This album was like, let’s find the best beat, make the best song and put it out.”

Mane released both the artwork and tracklist for Evil Genius on his Instagram. Notable guest features include 21 Savage, Migos, Lil Yachty, Kevin Gates and the previously mentioned Kodak Black and Bruno Mars.

Mane went on to say that Evil Genius is a special release for him, and he hopes it will go on to be considered a modern classic. “This is my first album of the year. It’s my only album of the year and I did it on purpose,” he said. “I was wanting to take my time and chill. I didn’t want to be in studio with a deadline, like I got to make an album and it got to come out at this time.”

“I still would write and record a lot of music, but, it was like, when I put it out, I want to put out the best songs I did with Metro, and the best songs I did with Southside,” he added. “I want it just to be classic. I want people to be like, damn, Gucci. This album right here, there’s something special about it.”