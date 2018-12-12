‘The Voice’ Results 2018: Top 4 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 15

On tonight’s episode of The Voice 2018, the top 8 of season 15 was narrowed down to the top 4. And, next week is the two-part finale. Read on for tonight’s winner results, as they air live.

At the top of the show, within just a few minutes, host Carson Daly brought out the contestants to begin revealing tonight’s results. And, the first artist announced as safe and headed into the finale was … Kirk Jay from Team Blake.

Contestant Chris Kroeze was also announced as being the most streamed artist out of the remaining artists during last night’s voting period, but his results were not yet revealed.

Soon, Michael Buble took the stage to give a performance, breaking up tonight’s results. After his set, behind-the-scenes footage was shown of the coaches interacting with their artists, in addition to bloopers.

And next, it was time for more results. Out of the 7 remaining singers, the next contestants revealed as safe was … Chevel Shepherd from Team Kelly.

In promotion of her upcoming film Bumble Bee, Hailee Steinfeld took the stage to perform a song from the movie’s soundtrack. Chris Kroeze from Team Blake was then revealed as moving on to the finale.

Before revealing which two contestants would be sent home and which three would sing for tonight’s Instant Save, coach Jennifer Hudson took the stage to perform for America.