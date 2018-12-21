How To Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies Online

If you’re just about to get some time off for Christmas, then you’ll probably want to watch quite a few Hallmark movies online. But how can you stream the new 2018 Christmas movies if you forgot to record them as they aired? We have all the details in this story. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel movies that are still airing on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. You can also catch the movies after they’ve aired too. These same options also work for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movies.

FuboTV

Hallmark Channel is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Hallmark Movies Now

Hallmark Movies Now is a streaming service created specifically for Hallmark fans. This service may not have the newest movies just released this year, but it will have some of your Christmas favorites, including Christmas movies that may no longer be playing on the Hallmark channel. For example, you can watch the 2016 movie A Puppy for Christmas or Christmas in Canaan on here, and neither is airing on TV this season.

Hallmark Channel Everywhere App

If you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes The Hallmark Channel, you can stream Hallmark’s Christmas movies for free via the “Hallmark Channel Everywhere” app. You’ll have to sign in to watch the movies as they air, and this will only work if your cable or satellite provider is participating in the program. First, you have to download the app, then verify your TV subscription by logging in using your provider’s username and password. Participating service providers include AT&T U-verse, Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, DISH, DIRECTV, Verizon, Mediacom, Optimum, Suddenlink, FiOS, WOW! and more.

The service works with any computer that has a high-speed connection, and any iOS or Android device. You can get the app on iOS here. You can get the Android app here. The app features live TV (you can watch what’s currently airing on Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries), and the option to rewatch some full-length movies too.