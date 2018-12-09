How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Finale Episode Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 airs episode 16 tonight, which is its season finale, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. Episode 16 gets more political than many of the previous episodes of the show. For those who would like to watch tonight’s finale, but don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for you to purchase on Amazon.

Episode 16 airs tonight and it is called “Break Free”. The plot description of the episode reads, “Kim devotes her time and energy to helping free Alice Johnson from prison; Khloe stresses about spending her first night away from True; Kanye finds himself in hot water over some controversial comments.” According to Refinery29, Alice Marie Johnson was sentenced to 21 years in prison over a first-time drug offense. Kim Kardashian took a special interest in Johnson’s case and worked with her lawyer to free Johnson. Kardashian was also working to free a woman named Cyntoia Brown, who was sentenced to life in prison at the age of 16.

After Kardashian pleaded her case to the White House, Johnson was freed. On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian and Johnson finally get to meet outside of prison and it’s said to be very emotional. Johnson, who was released at age 63, was given a life sentence for “attempted possession of cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine, and money laundering.”

Also at the center of tonight’s episode is Kanye West’s controversial comments about slavery on TMZ Live. After viewing a clip from tonight’s show, TMZ has stated that the interpretation of what West said is inaccurate. Though West appeared to be well-meaning with his words, he stated that “slavery was a choice,” which angered crew members on TMZ. TMZ stated, “The actual quote — ‘When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years??? That sounds like a choice. Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all?’ Kim can have whatever interpretation she wants of Kanye’s words. We get that. But, to say we edited him or misquoted him … is a lie … On the KUWTK episode she adds, ‘Kanye’s slavery comment … he never said that. That was just the headline.'”

This isn’t the first time that West has gotten into hot water over some of his political or social comments. West is often in the media for being outspoken and sharing his visions.

Also on tonight’s episode, Khloe Kardashian spends her first night away from her baby girl, True, whose birth was shown this season on KUWTK. Unfortunately, True’s birth was surrounded by her father, Tristan Thompson, and his cheating scandal.

The finale episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! network.